There are six NFL teams not playing during Week 11, which means fans will be without three potential games. The rest of the 12-game slate features several contests where one team is wildly favored to beat the other. That could lead to a really boring weekend.

However, there's still a handful of games with massive playoff implications. Division races could be cracked wide open and postseason berths practically solidified. Let's rank those from least consequential to most and dive into each.

4. Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is last call for the Baltimore Ravens' already slim playoff hopes. After giving up a hugely winnable game to the then-winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, the Ravens have fallen behind in the AFC North. Trading for quarterback Jacoby Brissett was a desperation move that has yet to pay off. There's only so much Derrick Henry can do to literally carry the team on his back but Sunday's game offers an opportunity to claw back into the AFC playoff picture.

The Carolina Panthers are atop the chaotic dog pile that is the NFC South. Any other year and this game would've been included in the boring category — especially if Lamar Jackson was playing. Now, it's the Panthers who could put the Ravens away and force fans to change the channel early. That probably won't happen but if Carolina gets the win, they'll be the only team in the division to reach .500 and start pulling away from the pack.

3. Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the AFC North, Cincinnati has a one-game lead on the division after smacking the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. This Monday Night Football clash with Washington looks like the perfect opportunity to maintain or extend that lead, especially with how on fire the Bengals offense has been of late. QB Joe Burrow has thrown for over 400 yards in two of his last three games and totaled 12 touchdowns and three picks in that same span.

However, the Washington Commanders could be one of the most dangerous teams in the league right now. With a healthy Jayden Daniels and coming off a potentially momentum-building division win in Week 10, could they find their groove and pull off a massive upset? Doing so would catapult Washington right back into the NFC East race and it owns the tiebreaker with the division-leading New York Giants. If Cincinnati is caught on a bad night, this could be an instant classic.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants

This is either going to be the beginning of the end for the Giants' playoff hopes or a massive nail in the coffin for the rest of their NFC East rivals. There is no in-between here. New York gave up a must-win game to the Commanders in Week 10 and re-opened the door for them and the Dallas Cowboys to try and catch up. Hosting the high-powered Jaguars is the worst possible follow up the team could ask for to try and get right.

Jacksonville averaged 38.3 points per game in its last three contests — all wins — and New York's defense is already a bit banged up. QB Trevor Lawrence is making a serious case for league MVP and should put up big numbers again on Sunday. A win would probably solidify the Jaguars' grip on the AFC South and allow the team to turn its focus on chasing down the Buffalo Bills for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

1. Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thank the football gods this matchup wound up in prime time. Sunday Night Football is going to feature the NFL equivalent of an unstoppable force (San Francisco's offense) meeting an immovable object (Minnesota's defense). If the Vikings hadn't traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins to reignite the offense, this probably would've been a barn-burning, one-sided affair. Minnesota has an opportunity to reclaim the lead in the NFC North and sit atop the conference standings for the first time since it was 6-0.

The 49ers, on the other hand, are running the show with a practically geriatric roster. QB Brock Purdy is playing like an undercover MVP, throwing 20 touchdowns and only five picks on the year but will his top weapons like TE George Kittle (33 years old), WRs Mike Evans (33), Keenan Allen (34) and RB Christian McCaffrey (30) maintain their hot pace or eventually fizzle out? Minnesota's top-rated defense, surrendering just 14 points per game right now, will have a say in that. Must-see TV.