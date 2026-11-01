Ravens vs. Bills live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 8

Lamar Jackson is back — and just in time to make the Baltimore Ravens' NFL Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills marquee viewing once again. Jackson has missed Baltimore's last three games due to an ankle injury, a span over which they've gone just 1-2. Now at 4-3 on the year, they can't afford to give up too much ground in the competitive AFC North, and a trip to Buffalo to take on an MVP candidate in Josh Allen is hardly what you want in a must-win spot.

What can fans (and fantasy football owners) reasonably expect from Jackson in his first action in nearly a month? Just how mobile will he be on that bum ankle? The Ravens will need to hope that he's something close to 100 percent, because Allen and a dynamic Buffalo run game led by James Cook are going to be awfully tough to stop. The Bills enter Week 8 at 5-1, though they have serious defensive questions to answer after a series of tight shootout wins.

Two ailing defenses, plus stars like Jackson, Allen, Cook, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers, should mean that we're in for a fireworks show on Sunday afternoon. And with this game being pivotal for both sides, we should also expect that things might go down to the wire. But whatever the case, football fans can follow along with all of the Ravens vs. Bills player and game stats with us down below along with live play-by-play updates.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Ravens vs. Bills player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary