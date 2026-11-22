Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are back in action and certainly have to feel good about continuing to make Ben Johnson look like an offensive genius as they take on the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on Sunday in NFL Week 11. Williams has been on a tear since returning from his hamstring injury and he'll have his full complement of weapons as Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland are all ready to rock against a poor New Orleans defense. Moreover, the Bears not only have D'Andre Swift but Kyle Monangai is expected to return as well. But for the Saints' part, while their defense might be in trouble, they'll be hoping that Tyler Shough, Chris Olave and the recently returned Travis Etienne can poke and prod their way through the Bears defense.

This is the type of game that could quietly end up being one of the best of Week 11 with how the offenses for both the Saints and Bears can get rolling. Fantasy managers will have a close eye on this one, and you can follow along with every bit of the Saints vs. Bears player and game stats in this matchup with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Saints vs. Bears player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary