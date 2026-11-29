The Cincinnati Bengals will certainly be out for blood on Sunday in NFL Week 12 when they welcome the New Orleans Saints to town. Last week's baffling loss to Washington certainly won't sit right, which means that Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will be ready to attack what has been one of the league's worst defenses this season. Tee Higgins might be out for this game, which means even more looks for Chase and maybe even for someone like Chase Brown as well. However, the Saints can punch back as Tyler Shough has been hot and cold, but that includes showing some upside. Especially if Cincinnati gets off the races, Shough could be airing it out to Chris Olave and get both Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara involved as well. This could be a high-scoring affair, one that fantasy football managers will enjoy.

Of course, that's not a guarantee. But fantasy managers and fans alike will want to keep an eye on all of the action as this one has fascinating elements at play. You can follow along with all of the Saints vs. Bengals player and game stats on Sunday with our trackers down below throughout the game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Saints vs. Bengals player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary