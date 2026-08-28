Saints vs. Cowboys box score: Live match and player stats for the NFL preseason

The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the New Orleans Saints on Friday night as the final NFL preseason contest for both teams before they must cut their rosters down to the standard 53 players. And both the Cowboys and Saints have big decisions that still need to be made. Perhaps the biggest for Dallas is at the quarterback spot. Dak Prescott is the clear-cut starter, but Joe Milton and Sam Howell have been duking it out for the backup job. Milton likely has they heavy edge, but one more preseason game could make the decision tougher. The same is true on defense with Sam Williams amid a suddenly crowded group of edge rushers.

As for New Orleans, not only do they have a lesser quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson, but it may more importantly be about figuring out the receiver room. With Jordyn Tyson's hamstring injury limiting the team's depth at the position, rookies Bryce Lance and Barrion Brown are in the spotlight as they may have to play a much bigger role than anticipated to start the year. This all makes it a fun battle to watch in the NFL preseason, and you can follow all of the Saints vs. Cowboys stats, scores, play-by-play action and more below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Saints vs. Cowboys player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary