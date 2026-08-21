San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers live match and player stats

The San Francisco 49ers were fortunate enough to see one of their most crucial rookies, wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, star as one of the biggest performers in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. Now, the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan will be hoping to see more of that on Thursday night, especially with starting quarterback Brock Purdy expected to take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Bolts will use Justin Herbert sparingly in this game, but we'll still continue to see how the new offense looks under Mike McDaniel for the Chargers.

Stribling is maybe the biggest rookie to watch in this one given the litany of 49ers injuries the team is currently dealing with, which makes him now a crucial part of their passing game. For the Chargers, though, eyes will be on Akheem Mesidor, the team's first-round pick who starred in his own right in his NFL preseason debut. How they and the rest of these players vying for roster spots perform will be fun to watch, so follow along with all of the 49ers-Chargers player stats and more throughout Thursday night's preseason action with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Raiders vs. Texans player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary