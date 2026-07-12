Seahawks new ownership must make 3 sweeping changes to repeat as Super Bowl champs

The Seattle Seahawks have new ownership and now a new approach to defending last year’s Super Bowl title. The good thing is the new owners, the Khosla Family, won’t have a lot of work ahead of him to keep the Seahawks competitive. The NFC West division is a gauntlet, but despite the losses from last year’s team the Seahawks are very much still a really good team. They have a few holes to plug if they want to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams, but it’s a much better situation than quite a few other teams in the NFL.

"We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere," - @vkhosla on behalf of his family



Learn more about… https://t.co/TwgtXxfzvm — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 11, 2026

Here’s what Khosla should have in mind over the next few weeks as the Seahawks prepare for training camp and their journey to repeating as NFL champions.

The biggest change for the Seahawks new owners is change nothing

Seattle Times columnist Matt Calkins put it bluntly: Stay away from being too hands on. That’s not a threat by any means either. It’s a notion that, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Paul and Jody Allen, the Seahawks former owners, took a direct opposite approach than other active owners like Jerry Jones. The Seahawks’ ownership group has stayed out of the way and it’s helped the Seahawks be one of the most consistent franchises – and led to two Super Bowls.

The Khosla Family had minority stakes in the San Francisco 49ers so taking a back seat isn’t necessarily an uncommon thing for them. Now that they’re majority owners, that philosophy has to stay the same. They’re new owners and going to be in the spotlight by default. But they don’t have to be the centerpiece either. John Schneider won the NFL’s executive of the year in 2025. He’s been with the Seahawks front office since 2010.

He knows how to run the day-to-day operations and as long as he’s around, the worst thing the Khosla Family could do is intervene. When you look at teams like the Cowboys, their overbearing owner has become more of the team’s narrative than the teams’ success itself. The Khosla Family would be entering dangerous waters being invasive. Don’t change anything right away or risk it upending everything the franchise has built.

Take some big swings this preseason to keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams

The Seahawks returned quite a bit from last year’s Super Bowl team, but is it enough to counter the Rams’ productive offseason? The new owners may not need to be hands on, but they do need to continue to invest in this roster. Right now, finding pass rush help and running back depth have to be atop their priority list when it comes to roster management. I have no doubt Schneider will find a way to make it happen, but the Khosla family can’t be negligent despite this team returning a lot from last year’s team.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Charbonnet is coming off an ACL injury and Jadarian Price is a rookie, the Seahawks need to find help in the running back room if they want to return to the Super Bowl. After all, it was Kenneth Walker III who stepped up in a big way last year after Charbonnet’s injury that helped the Seahawks win a championship. He was named Super Bowl MVP and got a much earned pay raise and joined the Kansas City Chiefs. Finding depth in the running back room will be paramount.

As for addressing the vacancy that Boye Mafe left, well the Seahawks have some short term options. They could look like someone like Alex Highsmith from Pittsburgh or Kayvon Thibodeaux from the New York Giants. Either way, the Rams added Myles Garrett and the San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be interested in Maxx Crosby. The one thing the Seahawks can’t do is get complacent.

Prioritize Devon Witherspoon contract extension

I know this doesn’t necessarily mean anything for them this season, but they do need to make Devon Witherspoon a priority. Keeping him beyond his rookie contract hasn’t felt like a top choice for the Seahawks, but the truth is, their defense took some hits this past offseason and Witherspoon could very well have a key role in whether the Seahawks’ defense is good enough to deliver a second-straight championship.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been reported that the two sides aren’t close to inking a new deal. The Seahawks have fielded some of the most lethal defenses in the NFL. They can’t afford to neglect that, even if it means coughing up more money to a really good player. Look at the Rams, they invested heavily into this defense as almost a direct counter to Seattle. The Seahawks have to keep their defense elite if they want to remain NFC contenders.

Witherspoon has cooled off since his standout rookie season. But the truth is, he has 32 passes defended since he was drafted and two interceptions. This season, he’ll be the big name in the secondary. If he returns to his rookie season form, the Seahawks can’t let him walk. The Allen’s were hesitant to give him a long term deal beyond his fifth-year option. The Khosla family has to see how important he is and realize he’s not just important to this team, but the impression the Khosla family will have on their new fanbase.

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