Seahawks throw all shame out the window signing Terrion Arnold

Professional sports continues to disappoint on the issue of morality. The Seattle Seahawks apparently are ignoring the fact that former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is charged with alleged kidnapping and robbery, signing the 23-year-old to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Arnold, who was released by the Lions in June, faces eight felony charges in Florida. He turned himself in and was released on $1 million bond. Arnold worked out for Seattle, the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants — who should all really be ashamed for even considering him until due process plays out.

"It's enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday. "It's a situation where there's other things that are surrounding it. We're aware of that. But we're working through the situation right now. But it was a great visit. I really enjoyed meeting him, and I think he enjoyed being here, so we'll see where it goes."

Terrion Arnold’s workout with the Seahawks was shown on Episode 2 of Hard Knocks. Earlier in the episode, GM John Schneider was shown in his office discussing the idea of bringing him in.



Seattle has now done just that, adding the former first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/koT5OpNOM1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2026

Terrion Arnold allegations warrant better consideration by NFL teams

It's one thing to sign a player who was acquitted of charges or reinstated into the league after whatever legal ramifications have occurred, but to bring in one who is accused of such serious crimes and hasn't had their day in court yet feels unnecessarily premature. Is winning really a bigger priority than justice?

Arnold is accused of some pretty wild stuff. Prosecutors allege that he orchestrated the kidnapping and beating of three individuals who authorities believe Arnold wrongly suspected of stealing $100,000 in cash and other valuables from him. If convicted of the charges, which Arnold denies and has pled not guilty to, he could face life in prison.

The Seahawks cannot seriously be panicking that much about their secondary depth in the wake of letting Riq Woolen walk in free agency that they needed to have Arnold right now. Sure, he was a first-round selection in 2024, but someone in PR needed to more strongly warn the front office of the terrible optics — to say nothing of the more substantive ethical concerns.

Ignoring the off-field drama, Arnold was an on-field disappointment in 2025. He played just eight games while dealing with a shoulder injury and over 24 career games he's recorded only a single interception and defended 18 passes. There was no reason to feel like he needed to be scooped up right away.

Arnold could still also be suspended by the league for violating its personal conduct policy. The NFL essentially just set the standard with its eight-game suspension of Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. handed down Friday. The defensive end was arrested in February after a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Seattle may be signing him to only lose him for a decent chunk of the season.

There's an example to be set with young men in this world. Actions have consequences and when there's a system of justice that needs to play out, in this case due process, it must be completed before any resumption of extracurriculars. The Seahawks are not helping themselves in the role model department here.