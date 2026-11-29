While so many marquee games in NFL Week 12 were reserved for the Thanksgiving holiday week games, we are getting treated to the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Seattle Seahawks in the late-afternoon slate on Sunday. Out of nowhere, though, the 49ers won't have starting quarterback Brock Purdy as he's sidelined with an ankle injury. That's why they have Mac Jones in San Francisco, though, and he'll have Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and the like to work with in this matchup, even against the always stingy Seattle defense. As for those Seahawks, they'll get Sam Darnold back for this game from his injuries, but it doesn't really matter who's throwing to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He's going to get his. The big factor will be if Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price can get going in the ground game to carry the Seattle offense with Darnold.

Whenever these two NFC West rivals meet, though, you always know it's going to be a fun battle. That's especially true with the 49ers rolling like they have been and the Seahawks trying to claw back into the playoff picture. But fans won't want to miss any of this game, and you won't have to as you can follow along with all of the Seahawks vs. 49ers player and game stats on Sunday with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Seahawks vs. 49ers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary