Seahawks vs. Chiefs live player stats, box score, play-by-play and more for the NFL preseason

The final game of the NFL preseason is here for the both the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, as the latter will travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night. For the hosting Chiefs, this is a big game for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the offensive line. They need to get their right rotation in there, but also their depth. However, fans will be watching the game and player stats for this one as Kansas City also tries to sort out its wide receiver depth chart with rookie Cyrus Allen, second-year pro Jalen Royals and veteran Tyquan Thornton all battling for time. And let's not forget Justin Fields and Garrett Nussmeier potentially vying to be Patrick Mahomes' primary backup.

Then there is the Seahawks, a team trying to defend last year's Super Bowl title. We're set for a hefty dose of Jalen Milroe as the second-year quarterback tries to solidify his spot on the depth chart. We also are still waiting for a look at rookie running back Jadarian Price in this game, as well as trying to continue to sort out the O-line and receiver room. Fans can follow along with all of the Seahawks vs. Chiefs player and game stats below, as well as much more.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Seahawks vs. Chiefs player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary