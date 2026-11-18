NFL coaches obviously have large and diverse playbooks, but it’s excessively rare for those coaches to unleash entire concepts out of the blue as the season goes along. Generally speaking, unless there’s a drastic change in personnel, coaches will go with what they know and sprinkle in the new stuff over time. And then, there’s Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

For the second straight season, McVay has installed something midseason that he had never used before in that season, and to great effect. Both times, it was by necessity, and both times, it worked in some very unconventional ways.

How Sean McVay is adapting the Rams offense once again

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 10:02 left in the first half of the Rams’ 17-3 Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens, receiver Puka Nacua suffered a sprained left ankle. McVay had been the NFL’s most prominent 11-personnel (one back, one tight end, three receivers) evangelist for a long time — basically since he became the Rams’ head coach in 2017. But with Nacua out, McVay switched to something he hadn’t used all season — 13-personnel, with one back, three tight ends, and one receiver. The Rams lined up in 13 personnel eight times in the second half, and all eight were running plays.

But then, in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Rams went with 13 personnel on 29 of their 72 offensive snaps. This was a major philosophical switch, and it paid massive dividends in a 35-7 win. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed six of nine passes in 13 personnel for 59 yards and three touchdowns, and this started the 13 personnel revolution that the Rams led, which the rest of the league followed.

The 2025 Rams finished their season with a 30.5% 13 personnel rate — by far the highest in the league. The Arizona Cardinals ranked second at 11.0%. This season through Week 10, the Rams once again lead the league in 13 personnel rate with 40.3%, but they have a lot of teams looking to catch up. Overall, the league’s 13 personnel rate has risen from 3.45% in 2024 to 5.23% in 2025 to 9.46% this season.

Then, there was what the Rams did last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sean McVay is great at setting defenses on edge with personnel packages they haven’t seen before

Los Angeles Rams v Washington Commanders | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

Nacua was out with knee and toe injuries. Receiver Davante Adams was out with a hamstring issue. And tight end Terrance Ferguson was out with hamstring and ankle issues. So, McVay adjusted once again to a high rate of personnel he’d never used once before in the season – 20, with two backs, no tight ends, and three receivers. McVay called 20 personnel 17 times in the Rams’ 34-6 win, and the Rams never ran the ball once when both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum were on the field in those two-halfback “Pony” packages.

The @RamsNFL lined up in 20 personnel 17 times against the @AZCardinals. The entire NFL had done so 30 times in Weeks 1-9. The Rams had not done so once before.



They had five explosive pass plays out of 20. They never ran the ball. Not once. Dig all the Pistol Pony stuff! pic.twitter.com/QwBFadyQHH — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 17, 2026

Stat of the Week: Matthew Stafford had a 136.7 passer rating when passing in a two-back personnel group

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals | Mike Christy/GettyImages

How unusual was this? In the first nine weeks of the 2026 season, NFL teams lined up in 20 personnel a total of 30 times, and the play distribution was about equal — 14 pass plays, 13 run plays (including two quarterback scrambles), two sacks, and one penalty. When in 20 personnel, Stafford completed 12 of 16 passes for 197 yards, five explosive plays, a touchdown, and a passer rating of 136.7.

“It was really just a way to be able to get two of our best players on the field at the same time with Blake and Kyren,” McVay said postgame. “We did that a little bit, and it was also good to be able to get those different receivers involved. Our tight ends are still so banged up. So even though we knew they were going to play, and 13 [personnel] was going to be a big part of the game plan, we wanted to find a way to supplement some of their snaps, and be able to take advantage of something different that we hadn't put on tape yet.”

Corum talked about how McVay and the rest of the Rams’ offensive staff was able to install something so potentially consequential in just a week.

“I think Coach (McVay) did a phenomenal job of keeping it simple. But also, to the point where it doesn’t look the same to the defense. So for us, we had the right mentality, the right type of guys that can put a whole new install in. A lot of it is the same terminology, but just a little different. But you can really pick that up and really go to walk-through and make bare minimum mistakes. That’s just the type of guys we have where we can do things like that and so that’s a credit to everyone in the building.”

I would bet that Assistant Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury had something to do with the Rams’ 20 personnel revolution. When Kingsbury was the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025, he had a great knack of aligning two halfbacks in the backfield along with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the results were often effective — sometimes explosive.

The @Commanders are able to create nightmares for defensive fronts with their use of Pony personnel out of Pistol in the run game. Even the camera people can't always keep up. pic.twitter.com/DWuuNPCS5b — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 23, 2024

And this is why I believe that the Rams’ use of 20 personnel may have legs even when Stafford’s most important targets are back on the field. Once McVay gets hold of a concept to his advantage — no matter when he does — it tends to have an impressive shelf life.