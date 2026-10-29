Shedeur Sanders' bold draft-night decision has quickly become a massive mistake

It was clear that Shedeur Sanders wanted to start during his rookie season. That’s why, per reports and his dad, Deion Sanders, Sanders told both the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles that he didn’t want either team to draft him. Both featured established starters, and he decided he'd rather continue falling in the NFL Draft rather than land somewhere he'd be blocked on the depth chart.

You can’t fault him for that thought process. It doesn’t mean it wasn’t flawed, either: A year later, Sanders probably wishes he was in Baltimore or Philly, especially because he’d probably have a better chance starting with either than with the Browns right now.

Sanders’ ego once again got the best of him, and while he wasn’t necessarily wrong in his thinking, he’s no closer to being a starting quarterback in the NFL right now. No one foresaw Deshaun Watson playing like this in 2026; no one saw Jalen Hurts’ season over before the NFL trade deadline; some people saw Lamar Jackson missing the last three games based on his injury history, but he'll reportedly return to the lineup this week. But that’s why trying to manipulate the draft in your favor is risky — nothing is guaranteed, and anything can happen.

Shedeur Sanders ruined his own chance at starting in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders probably should have earned the starting job to start the 2026 season in Cleveland after he finished 2025 with a 3-4 record. The Browns probably anticipated letting him grow ... until Watson finally looked like the quarterback they paid him to be, putting together five fourth-quarter comebacks and leading Cleveland to the top of the AFC North division. Now Sanders might not start this year — and potentially next year, too, if Watson forces the Browns to bring him back.

Either way, had Sanders been grateful for the opportunity to simply be drafted, he might have had a chance to start this season. That's especially true in Philadelphia, with Hurts out the rest of the season. Sanders is a much better option than Tanner McKee and he'd have the weapons to be able to elevate the offense with little external pressure. Baltimore is an interesting situation , too, because Jackson is in a contract dispute and hasn’t been locked up past the 2027 season.

Sanders thought taking the easy route (playing in Cleveland) would open the door for him. Instead, he closed two of them that would have been better situations. He said he’d rather develop while playing rather than sitting on the bench; it turns out, not even the Browns can give him that opportunity anymore.

Why the door isn’t completely closed for Sanders to end up with Baltimore, Philadelphia

Shedeur Sanders warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s probably less likely that Sanders ends up with a division rival in Baltimore, but there’s a world where Philadelphia is intrigued enough to want to give him a shot. Hurts’ future is uncertain as blood clots in his lungs have threatened his NFL career. The Eagles could give Cleveland an offer worth considering to trade for Sanders and see if there’s some long-term solution there.

There’s been a lot of talk about the upcoming quarterback class in the 2027 NFL Draft, so Philadelphia could punt on this season and begin preparing in advance. If they wanted to try the veteran market, though, Sanders could be a decent option. This would also require Cleveland to have no problem moving on from him, which doesn’t feel likely right now. At the end of the day, Watson is playing well, but he isn’t looking like his old self in Houston either. The Browns have been patient with Sanders for a reason, so unless they get a home-run offer, he’s staying put.

Baltimore is the less likely option just because Tyler Huntley has been a really reliable backup for the Ravens and they don’t really have the need to make a big splash or trade deadline move for a new one. Jackson will probably be back sooner rather than later.

Either way, Sanders blew his chance to be a starting quarterback when he tried to dictate where his NFL career would start. Had he given the Ravens or Eagles a real chance, he could be a starter by now. Instead, he’s a back up in Cleveland. Sure, the Browns give him a quicker path to starting, but that doesn’t mean they’ll commit to him long-term either.