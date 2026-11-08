Shedeur Sanders has one chance to make the Browns rethink their 2027 quarterback plans

It’s Week 9 in the NFL season and Shedeur Sanders is getting his first start. It’s a complicated sentence to comprehend, especially with the context that Cleveland is 5-3 with Deshaun Watson as the starter in 2026. This has been a season that has defied all odds as it relates to the Cleveland Browns. But something good can come from this season that has nothing to do with the record at the end of the year. Sanders’ first start this season is his one chance to show the Cleveland brass he’s worth investing in next season.

More than that, it would put an end to the delayed — and frankly long overdue — Watson honeymoon phase on their terms. The only thing worse than giving Watson a chance to start this season is bringing him back after the only season he performed like a $30 million quarterback. How Sanders plays on Sunday will potentially determine how the Browns move forward with their quarterback situation.

Why Shedeur Sanders holds the cards to the Browns quarterback future

Sanders doesn’t have to look like a hero against the New Orleans Saints. In fact, Cleveland doesn’t even want him to be a hero. They just need him to do what Watson has done all year and not cost Cleveland games. This defense is still playing at a high level and the offense, despite slow starts, is winning games in the fourth quarter. Sanders has to fill in and take the pressure off himself while trusting the weapons around him. Cleveland would love to spend the early draft capital to add a premier pass rusher or maybe another upgrade. They’ve wasted too many draft picks on a quarterback and Sanders holds the key to how they navigate their 2027 quarterback problem.

Cleveland doesn’t need to beat New Orleans, but Sanders has to look improved from what he did in 2025. He started seven games and won three as a rookie. Last year, he looked like a rookie and inexperienced NFL quarterback. This year, he was supposed to be the starter, but the Browns preferred to extend his development. Now is his chance to show the Cleveland front office he can be their future.

Why Shedeur Sanders’ first 2026 start will give Cleveland clarity under center

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Sanders plays against New Orleans will help Cleveland decide how they want to approach the 2027 quarterback situation. If Sanders plays well, he could prove he’s worth keeping around. If he doesn’t, that opens the door for the Browns to consider running it back with Watson, which shouldn’t be the right decision. Drafting a quarterback is an option, but it is risky. This upcoming NFL Draft is deep with quarterback talent, but it isn’t necessarily the best talent.

Cleveland has been patient with Sanders for a reason. They wanted him to be the future quarterback. This game won’t determine if Sanders is the answer or not, but it will give Cleveland some answers about how they want to move forward.

Can Shedeur Sanders’ performance prove he’s worth preserving for next season?

This game doesn’t have to be the end-all, be-all for Sanders. Yes, this game will either give Cleveland confidence in Sanders or make them question if he can be good enough to lead them in the future. So far this season, Sanders hasn’t really looked confident in relief for Watson. With a full week of practice and being the starter, he should have enough preparation to look like a viable quarterback. Again, he doesn’t need to look like an MVP. He just has to prove he’s not going to cost Cleveland games.

What he does in this game won’t change the 2026 outlook for him. Watson will probably finish out this season as long as he’s healthy. But Cleveland doesn’t have any connection to him after this season. Sanders can make sure they don’t feel the need to bring him back either. Sanders could very well end the revolving door of quarterbacks in Cleveland. This is his one chance Sanders has to make Cleveland rethink who will start in 2027.