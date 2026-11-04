Sneaky fantasy football defenses you can stream in Week 9 to win your matchup

You’re here because you need to stream a DST in fantasy. Maybe it’s because you’ve been using the Vikings all season and you don’t want to use them against the Bills. Maybe it’s because you’re doing a daily fantasy thing. Or maybe it’s because you’ve been part of the Stream Team.

Whatever the case, I’m here to help. Let me be your spiritual guide to finding your Week 9 DST. We’re trying to limit ourselves to defenses that are rostered in fewer than 30% of leagues (per Yahoo! Sports) … But you know, sometimes you've got to break the rules.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Miami Dolphins in Week 9

Dolphins TT O/U: 21.5 points (12th highest)

Rostered in 35% of leagues

The Dolphins offense has been getting better, and they’re very close to getting themselves off the auto-fade list. However, this matchup has the potential to be pretty nice because Malik Willis has taken a lot of sacks (seventh-most), and the Lions have been getting a lot of sacks (third-most).

And with as high-powered as the Lions' offense is, the Dolphins should be playing in catch-up mode all game. You know the drill: if a quarterback is dropping back, there’s an opportunity for sacks.

The only twist in this game is that we don’t really know how this Lions defense is going to be playing a mobile threat like Malik Willis — especially without their stud linebacker, Jack Campbell.

Luckily, you're not taking a huge risk here because Miami hasn’t been making defenses pay; in six of their seven games, DSTs have scored at least eight fantasy points. The only defense that they punished was the Jets defense in Week 7, but that’s the Jets. So we can probably count that one as an outlier.

New York Giants

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

at Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9

Eagles TT O/U: 17.5 points (3rd lowest)

Rostered in 7% of leagues

The Eagles are an auto-fade offense for us. You could tell me that the offensive line has been coached to believe that blitzing is illegal, and I’d believe you … and it really seems like defenses might believe that too.

Teams with real defensive coordinators (not the Commanders, Titans, or Cowboys) have been blitzing the Eagles considerably more than they usually do. And would you look at that? The Giants have the second-highest blitz rate of any team in the NFL. Tanner McKee is going to be in hell on Sunday.

SIDE NOTE: The Vikings' blitz rate is 71%, and the Giants are No. 2 at 40.3%. That’s a difference of 30.7 percentage points. The Bengals have the lowest blitz rate at 18.9%. So the difference between the No. 1 team and the No. 2 team is bigger than the difference between the No. 2 team and the No. 32 team. That’s nuts.

McKee is getting sacked 3.3 times per game, which is second only to Deshaun Watson. And the Eagles are tied with the Colts for most pressures allowed.

You guys, it’s bad. I don’t know how else to tell you.

The Eagles' passing game might not exist on Sunday, and if that’s the case, they'll have to lean on their very ineffective ground game. Sure, there will probably be 10-ish Saquon Barkley carries, but other than that, all New York has to worry about is stopping Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue.

The Giants have an opportunity to be a top-five DST in Week 9.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Indianapolis Colts in Week 9

Colts TT O/U: 22.5 points (14th lowest)

Rostered in 17% of leagues

I do not support using the Cowboys defense in fantasy this week. But there is a rational reason why you should:

The Cowboys might just end up having the worst defense in the NFL this year. But the Colts? Buddy, they’re a dead team.

Over the past three weeks, Indianapolis has allowed DSTs to score double-digit fantasy points. Those teams were the Titans, the Vikings, and the Jaguars. If you’re thinking that the Cowboys have some kind of fire in their hearts after losing to the Cardinals, and that they’ll use that fire to burn the Colts, then go for it. Use the Cowboys' defense.

You might get a top-12 DST, but if it goes poorly, you legally cannot be surprised.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 9

Browns TT O/U: 20.5 points (6th lowest)

Rostered in 18% of leagues

The Saints' defense is terrible. If that’s enough to make you walk away from this, then that’s totally fine and no one will blame you … but they have had some very solid fantasy weeks.



There are three reasons why you would use them in Week 9, and they’re all relatively straightforward:

1. The Saints are coming off a bye. We like it when our DST is coming off a bye. Plain and simple.

2. The Browns are playing their third consecutive road game. Teams typically don’t play well in their third consecutive road game … and the Browns haven’t really been playing all that well in their last two games, so it’s kind of a perfect rest-related storm.

3. Deshaun Watson is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL. Sacks are fantasy points. It’s not the worst process to just use a DST against the most sackable guy.

Bonus Reason: Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol right now, so it might be Shedeur Sanders on Sunday. That's even better for us.

Looking ahead:

This will be quick: The two teams on a bye this week are the Titans and the Steelers. In Week 10, the Steelers play the Bengals, and the Titans play the Jaguars. We’re not touching either of those defenses.

HOWEVER, the Ravens are playing the Jaguars this week, and they’re playing the Chargers next week. Someone is going to drop them, and you’re going to want to pick them up because there are like, zero good options in Week 10.