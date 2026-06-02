Steelers made missing their TJ Watt trade window even worse a day later

TJ Watt is my favorite Steeler. Make no mistake, I am a fan as much as I am a commentariat. Wouldn't you rather have one of us as pundits, rather than a snarky media veteran telling you how to feel? Nonetheless, Steelers fans are between a rock and hard place with Watt. On the one hand, he is a future Hall of Famer and Steelers legend. He went head-to-head with Myles Garrett, who in most generations would've been the unquestioned perennial sack artist and Defensive Player of the Year.

All of that is true. It's also fair to suggest Watt has taken a step back the last year or so. In 2025-26, he struggled with injuries and finished the season with only seven sacks. He had 11.5 in 2024-25, which is above average but certainly not up to the standard he set. He is under contract though 2028 anyway, and will be paid $32 million each of the next three seasons. Given the trade package the Browns received in return for Myles Garrett earlier this week, is there any chance the Steelers were outfoxed? The sad answer is yes.

Browns beat the Steelers front office to the punch

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Jason Miller/GettyImages

The Browns traded Myles Garrett, a franchise icon, elsewhere so he could compete. That is a failure in itself. Garrett is the defending Defensive Player of the Year and a frequent All-Pro. He was also traded at the heigh of his powers. Thus, the return for Garrett was a lot — Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick and 2029 third-round pick. For a pass rusher, that is quite a haul.

However, Cleveland has found out time and time again that it doesn't matter what picks they get, but who they select with those gifts. Sure, a 2027 first is great in a draft class full of talented quarterbacks. But, if the Rams are really as good as they claim to be, that pick should land in the 28-32 zone. It's not great!

It's still better than the Steelers' plan. Pittsburgh could've traded Watt last offseason. Of course, that would've meant admitting defeat. Watt was fresh off an 11.5-sack season. He was worth a first-rounder at least, despite his demand for an extension at the time. These days, he is not that. Watt is an overpaid, 30-plus EDGE who has lost a step. Given the return the Browns got back for Garrett, the Steelers' price tag has gone down for Watt. At this point, why even make him available?

Talks of a Watt trade are nothing new. We wrote about it all offseason, and even last year. He is at the end of his prime and playing like it. The Browns got rid of Garrett before he reached that point, and they deserve some praise for it.

Steelers send a message to TJ Watt by extending Nick Herbig

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The Steelers signed Nick Herbig to a four-year, $100 million contract extension on Tuesday afternoon. The numbers of that deal are startling for a player who amounts to Pittsburgh's No. 3 EDGE rusher. Those looking at this deal from the outside are underestimating Herbig's importance to this team.

Herbig doesn't start on the Steelers because their 3-4 defense only allows for two EDGE players. Who would you prefer Herbig replace, Watt or Alex Highsmith? Exactly.

Also, the $100 million on Herbig's price tag likely isn't as bad as it seems. The guaranteed money in Herbig's deal includes just $42 million guaranteed. The NFL salary cap is always a magic trick. Players are willing to take more guaranteed money up front and inflate their contracts long-term, even if that capital is only accessed if Herbig hits certain markers.

Yet, the Steelers clearly view Herbig in a positive light. The only reason he is not playing every down this coming season is thanks to Watt and Highsmith. On most teams, he would be a star EDGE rusher. He can achieve that goal in Pittsburgh on his new deal, especially as Watt ages out.

It doesn't change the fact the Steelers failed to trade Watt while they had the chance.

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