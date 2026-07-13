Steelers rookie is already outside of Aaron Rodgers' exclusive inner circle

How quickly the rookie adapts will test whether Rodgers can expand his circle one last time before retirement.

Every summer, Aaron Rodgers throws a shindig with his teammates, hoping to bond before training camp begins. It showcases Rodgers leadership, and typically involves his exclusive inner circle. This year, the players invited include DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman, Pat Freiermuth, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and Mason Rudolph, with Rodgers coining the trip his 'last rodeo', another hint that this will be his last season in the NFL (he has also said as much to the press).

Much like last offseason, though, the story of this trip is not the bonding nor the players included, but rather those who seemingly weren't invited or chose not to attend. Enter Germie Bernard, the Steelers likely No. 3 wide receiver who was drafted in the second round this past April. While I wouldn't go as far as to suggest Bernard and Rodgers have a bad relationship — no one has evidence of that yet — the fact that the Alabama product wasn't in attendance is further proof he has some work to do in forming a relationship with his star quarterback.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has his favorites, and Germie Bernard isn't one of them

2026 NFL Draft - Round 4-7 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

In his brief time with the Steelers, Rodgers has formed bonds that will last a lifetime with many of his teammates. That sort of camaraderie can only be found in a football locker room. It's much of the reason Rodgers is still around, preparing for his final NFL season at age 42.

To be fair, Bernard hasn't had the chance to form that bond in part because he hasn't played with Rodgers. However, Rodgers hasn't exactly gone out of his way to get to know Bernard, either. The Alabama product has said all the right things about playing with Rodgers this season. Evidently it hasn't made much of an impression.

“Coming in as a rookie and him being an NFL vet, man, he’s just,” Bernard said, via Fox54 in Huntsville, Alabama. “He’s helping me catch up because he thinks I have the potential to play. He’s just pouring into me as much as he can. I just ask questions and I try to learn, be a sponge as much as I can. Receive what they’re telling me because they know the best, they’ve been played the game for a long time.”

Rodgers has a reputation to uphold, and he asks a lot of his young receivers. Bernard is a rookie and thus there will be a learning curve. Roman Wilson, who was surprisingly invited on this outing, found that out the hard way in 2025.

How Germie Bernard fits in the Steelers wide receiver corps

The Steelers selected Bernard and signed Michael Pittman II to solidify their wide receiver corps, which was severely lacking in Rodgers first season in black and gold. Heck, Pittsburgh asked Calvin Austin to be their WR2. Yeah, it was that bad.

Position Player WR1 DK Metcalf WR2 Michael Pittman II WR3 Germie Bernard WR4 Roman Wilson WR5 Ben Skowronek

Thankfully, the additions of Bernard and Pittman give the Steelers a much deeper core than last season. It does speak volumes, though, that both Pittman (in his first season with the Steelers) and Wilson (who was routinely dogged by Rodgers just last season) went on this team-bonding exercise while Bernard was conveniently absent.

If Bernard takes a big step in his development and is able to establish himself as a sound WR3 in just his first season, the Steelers passing offense should be far more formidable than whatever they rolled out there under Arthur Smith last year. One would assume that starts with Bernard's relationship with his quarterback.

These ties can be made stronger in training camp. That's all fine and good. Yet, Rodgers can be cold towards young players, and at his age prefers familiarity over an NFL newbie. That has to change if the Steelers are to actually take another step forward in 2026.

More NFL news and analysis: