Steelers vs. Bucs live player stats, box score and match stats for Week 6

Will the real Pittsburgh Steelers please stand up? Aaron Rodgers and Co. outlasted Cooper Rush in a Week 1 slog, then got blanked at the Patriots. They upset the Bengals at home, then shot themselves in the foot at the Browns. Now they're riding high once again, coming off a 34-22 win over the Colts. But can they actually build on that momentum, or are they destined to forever hover around .500 even now that Mike Tomlin is off playing Minecraft?

Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should tell us what we need to know. On the one hand, Tampa enters Week 6 at 1-4, with UDFA Jalon Daniels still filling in for the injured Baker Mayfield. On the other, they just went into Jerryworld and beat the Cowboys last week, so we know this roster is capable of springing a trap if you're not careful — especially with Bucky Irving looking like his rookie self again in the backfield. Plus, Pittsburgh's pass catchers are awfully thin this week, with Michael Pittman, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek out, Pat Freiermuth questionable and DK Metcalf battling an illness.

The Steelers are never boring, and the Bucs are desperate to avoid turning the heat any higher under Todd Bowles' seat. All of which means that anything is possible on Sunday afternoon, and fans will be ready to get in on the action in Week 6 and keep up with all of the performances in this game. Which Pittsburgh offense will we get? Can Daniels do enough to make Irving and his other playmakers viable? You can keep track of all of the Steelers vs. Bucs player and match stats throughout the game below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Steelers vs. Bucs player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary