Pennsylvania will be fully divided on Sunday in Week 11 as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel across the state to face the Philadelphia Eagles. These two sides have been on different trajectories this season, best indicated perhaps by the fact that it'll be a quarterback matchup of Aaron Rodgers vs. Joe Milton. Rodgers will be hoping to get DK Metcalf more involved, but the Steelers will also look to attack the Philly defense without Jordan Davis with the two-headed backfield of Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle. But as for Milton, while his legs were a big story in his first start for the Eagles a couple of weeks ago, the return of DeVonta Smith could allow him to open up his cannon arm a bit in this game while also potentially opening up the field for Saquon Barkley as well.

Fantasy football managers and fans alike will have a keen eye on this matchup in Week 11 given the big names and potential for high-scoring and fireworks. You won't have to miss any of that and can follow along with all of the Steelers vs. Eagles player and game stats on Sunday with us down below throughout the action.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Steelers vs. Eagles player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary