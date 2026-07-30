Taysom Hill landing spots after NFL's ultimate utility man ends Saints career

The debate now centers on which team can best utilize his remaining talent and creativity to boost their playoff chances.

Taysom Hill has announced he will not return to the New Orleans Saints after nine versatile years with the club.

Football's ultimate Swiss army knife will no longer wear black and gold. Taysom Hill, who played just about every position on offense outside of the trenches, announced Thursday he would not return to the New Orleans Saints after nine years with the club.

Thank you New Orleans ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Q27EJAg4Xk — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) July 29, 2026

"I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards," Hill wrote in a heartfelt social media post. "I couldn't move forward without taking the time to say thank you."

The 2017 undrafted free agent quarterback out of BYU was used as anything but for a good chunk of his career, instead finding himself transformed into the NFL's every man. When he did find himself under center, Hill threw for a modest career total of 2,426 yards, 12 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. When deployed as a non-throwing weapon, though, Hill excelled, with 3,585 career scrimmage yards and 45 total touchdowns. On top of that he was also a special teams threat, racking up 489 return yards and 19 tackles and recovering nine fumbles.

Flashback to the time Taysom Hill did this in a game:



Taysom Hill In 1 Game:



-Returned 3 Kickoffs

-Recovered a Fumble

-Played Quarterback

-Played Tight End

-Threw a Touchdown Pass

-Ran for a Touchdown

-203 All Purpose Yards



Thank you # 7 pic.twitter.com/AzYQ5A60f2 — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) July 29, 2026

His versatility made him a fantasy football gem, and if he determines his playing days aren't over yet, there's bound to be a team out there that could use his special abilities. These are the options that make the most sense.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints | Gus Stark/GettyImages

A reunion with old head coach Sean Payton would be the logical choice. There's nobody in the NFL who knows his abilities better and who could literally invent a role for him in the Denver Broncos offense. Imagine the trick packages that could be devised for Hill and quarterback Bo Nix, or even swapping him out with tight end Evan Engram. Hill may be older, but he would be the kind of guy Payton should be sending out for goal line scrums to preserve Nix as he recovers from his ankle injury.

The Broncos are a clear Super Bowl contender if Nix is healthy for the full season. That offense is already prolific as it is, but Hill adds an invaluable veteran presence in the locker room. Even if he doesn't get used often, he'll make the most of his opportunities and be a rallying point for the team. Payton championed his unique utility-like usages in New Orleans; it would only be fitting for Hill to get one last ride with the man who elevated him to that status.

Detroit Lions

2026 NFL Scouting Combine | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Head coach Dan Campbell is a well-known risk taker and lover of unusually aggressive tactics. What better asset to bring in than a player who is the literal definition of a risk-taking, unusually aggressive competitor? The Detroit Lions are looking to kick start their recently found competitive success after a down year in 2025 and Hill could be that spark. He would slot well as a veteran behind the young Sam LaPorta and confuse defenses when he's added to the formation.

Quarterback Jared Goff can distribute the ball efficiently to anybody wearing his team's colors and Hill would be the perfect alternative option in short-down or goal line situations. Additionally, with David Montgomery departed and starter Jahmyr Gibbs now leaning on Isiah Pacheco as a backup, Hill could be a wildcat stand-in to throw off opposing linebackers. Campbell is a trickster, and Hill would give him the another way to toy with defenses.

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions | NurPhoto/GettyImages

As the NFC North continues its arms race, the Chicago Bears should be putting the final touches on their roster with a "win-now" mentality. Head coach Ben Johnson was wildly creative when he was the offensive coordinator for Detroit and brought that same wild-card approach to Chicago. If he were to consider Hill, there's a near endless list of possibilities to insert him into the playbook. Hill can play fullback, tight end and quarterback on top of special teams duties.

Defenses will be keying in on quarterback Caleb Williams, who looks poised for a furthering of his breakout 2025 campaign. Adding Hill to the mix would only assist Williams' development as he'd be one more unpredictable factor to consider, potentially pulling a key defender and triggering the exact combination the Bears designed the play for. Defenses will ignore Hill at their own peril. Despite a down year last season, a new destination like Chicago may reinvigorate the lightning-strike deadliness fans grew to love.