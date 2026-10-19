The 25 greatest players in NFL history who only played for one franchise

It's one thing to be an all-time great NFL player. It's another thing to contain a career full of greatness to one franchise.

Many of the best players in NFL history can't say they only played for one team in their career. Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Emmitt Smith finished their careers with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. Drew Brees and Steve Young started their careers elsewhere. Randy Moss bounced around.

Using accolades, career statistics, longevity, and most importantly, the impact a player had on their franchise, here are the 25 greatest NFL players to have played for only one franchise.

25. Bob Lilly, Dallas Cowboys

The first player ever drafted by the Dallas Cowboys didn’t want to play anywhere else. Bob Lilly was Mr. Cowboy (literally, that was his nickname) and he left a lasting legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Lilly played 14 seasons for the Cowboys in the 1960s and ‘70s, racking up seven First Team All-Pros to go along with the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Lilly had the most memorable moment of that game, sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese for a loss of 29 yards. Lilly is enshrined in Canton and was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-1970s Team.

24. Will Shields, Kansas City Chiefs

No. 24 on the best players to ever play for one franchise. Potentially No. 1 for the most fitting NFL names of all time. Every franchise guard will shield their starting quarterback, so it’s safe to say that Will Shields found the right line of work.

Fitting name aside, Shields is arguably the best guard of his generation and it doesn’t get talked about enough as he played for the Chiefs long before a dynasty brought them relevancy. Shields was a 12-time Pro Bowler in his 14-year career in Kansas City while making two First Team All-Pros and four Second Team All-Pros.

Shields’ legacy, and all-time name, are enshrined forever in Canton.

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23. Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns

Talk about all-time offensive linemen who won’t get the credit they deserve. Joe Thomas is the leader of that group, having wasted his Hall of Fame career with a Cleveland Browns franchise that could never build around the foundation it had on the offensive line.

Thomas was great the moment he came into the league and never fully regressed during his 11-year career with the Browns. Having retired at 34 years old, Thomas could have had a few more years of greatness in him if it wasn’t for the only serious injury of his career in 2017.

The Hall of Fame tackle set the NFL record with 10,363 consecutive snaps played during the 2017 season. His streak was snapped when he tore his triceps, leading to his eventual retirement after the 2017 season. Thomas never played in a playoff game.

22. Dan Fouts, LA Chargers

Dan Fouts is as much a pioneer in the game of football as he is an all-time great. That’s why he was a no-brainer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite never playing in a Super Bowl for the Chargers.

Fouts and head coach Don Coryell ushered in a new style of football, dubbed the Air Coryell Offense, that still has its impact on today’s game. Every quarterback to play the position since Fouts can thank him for his role in the Chargers’ groundbreaking offense. Every football fan who loves to bet the over should send him a thank you card.

On any other franchise, Fouts’ legacy may have been even greater thanks to team success. It’s a shame he played for a franchise that drafted three Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks in its history and has nothing to show for it.

21. Mike Singletary, Chicago Bears

He may not have been a great coach after his playing career was over, but man, is Mike Singletary one of the most important athletes in the history of Chicago. Singletary was the heartbeat of the vaunted ‘85 Bears defense and put together a career that every linebacker should look to emulate, Chicago or otherwise.

Drafted in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft, it took Singletary three seasons to earn his first Pro Bowl nod and four seasons to become a First-Team All-Pro. Once Singletary earned that honor he didn’t let it go, being named to six consecutive First Teams. A one-year Second-Team honor in 1990 broke the streak, which would have extended to 1991 with another First-Team nod.

20. Jim Parker, Indianapolis Colts

Unless you’re a Colts fan or your company’s resident NFL historian (hi, Mike Luciano!, there’s a good chance you don’t know much about Jim Parker. Parker was arguably the greatest offensive lineman of his generation and it didn’t matter much where he lined up. Whether it be at tackle early in his career or at guard later in his career, Parker’s pass protection held up like a wall of armor.

Parker played 11 seasons with the Colts, winning two NFL Championships with nine First-Team All-Pro nods. Parker was so great that he is recognized by two franchises – his No. 77 is retired by the Colts, while he is in the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor.

19. Merlin Olsen, Los Angeles Rams

Merlin Olsen didn’t make this list for his role in Little House on the Prairie, although his 54-episode run on the show as Jonathan Garvey is a nice trivia fact to help you at your local bar.

Olsen is on this list because of the menacing presence he had on the Rams’ defensive line. Olsen is one of the great early defensive players in NFL history, making a then-record 14 Pro Bowls with five First-Team All-Pro nods.

His greatness nearly belonged to another NFL franchise, too. Olsen was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the second pick in the 1962 AFL Draft. Instead of going to Denver, Olsen opted for Los Angeles after the Rams took him with the third pick in the NFL Draft.

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18. Antonio Gates, LA Chargers

Antonio Gates isn’t just one of the greatest tight ends to play the game of football; he is also a revolutionary. Gates was a college basketball player with zero college football experience that the Chargers took a shot on as an undrafted free agent. Nobody could have expected what would come next.

Gates is often overlooked in the fabric of NFL history as well. His career intersected with other all-time greats in Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, and eventually, Travis Kelce. Yet he is the only tight end who makes this list at all because of his loyalty to the Chargers.

Gates somehow wasn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2024 but eventually earned a spot in Canton in 2025. He is one of the five greatest tight ends in NFL history, and he’s the best to only play for one team (until Travis Kelce retires, that is).

17. Eli Manning, New York Giants

Eli Manning is the single hardest person on this list to rank. There is a real case to be made that Manning is the worst player on this entire list with there being more players left off who were more talented than Peyton’s little brother. But this isn’t a list of the most talented players. It’s about the legacy these players left behind, especially for the teams they played for.

For better or worse, Manning is an all-time Giants great. Sure, he was a .500 quarterback who got hot for two Super Bowl runs, but those Super Bowl runs still happened. Just because they were unexpected and happened to a quarterback who was just serviceable otherwise doesn’t mean they didn’t happen.

Are the Super Bowls being overvalued? Maybe. Was Fouts a more talented passer than Manning? Definitely. But I bet if you asked Fouts if he could trade careers with Manning, he’d say yes in a heartbeat.

16. Marvin Harrison, Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning’s favorite weapon beats out Peyton Manning’s little brother. You could be a Hall of Fame receiver with a Super Bowl ring and still be underrated in the scope of NFL history. Marvin Harrison suffers a bit from this phenomenon.

Harrison’s prime happened to intersect with the prime of the second greatest wide receiver of all time, Randy Moss, so it may not have seemed as dominant in the moment. Looking back, Harrison’s prime years make up one of the best stretches for a wideout in league history.

From 1999 through 2006, Harrison averaged 103 receptions, 1,403 yards and 12.6 touchdowns a season. Those numbers make up a career year for most receivers. For Harrison, it was his average.

15. Michael Strahan, New York Giants

Michael Strahan turned a Hall of Fame career with the New York Giants into one of the most successful post-playing media careers for any American athlete of the 21st century. Before that, he was terrifying quarterbacks and broke the record for the most sacks in a single season.

That record no longer stands thanks to Myles Garrett, but it doesn’t change the legacy Strahan left behind. The four-time First-Team All-Pro was a dominant, consistent presence on the Giants’ defensive line who ended his season leading the Giants to victory over the undefeated New England Patriots.

With two total sacks and two forced fumbles in the 2007 playoff run, Strahan went out on top as one of the most impactful players on the team. He is a New York Giants legend.

14. Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derrick Brooks was, fittingly, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same class as Strahan. While they played different positions, Brooks and Strahan have very similar legacies for their respective franchises as the heartbeat of great defenses. Brooks ultimately accomplished more in his longer run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brooks anchored the Bucs’ defense for 14 total seasons. He picked up five First-Team All-Pro nods, 11 Pro Bowl appearances, and was the 2002 Defensive Player of the Year. His defensive efforts weren’t for naught in 2002, as he led the Bucs to the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The all-time Buccaneers great retired with the most tackles since they became an officially recorded stat in 1994. Brooks now ranks third behind Ray Lewis and London Fletcher.

13. Joe Schmidt, Detroit Lions

Another blast from the past, Joe Schmidt is one of the first great linebackers in NFL history. In fact, the middle linebacker position as we know it today is heavily influenced by how Schmidt played the position compared to how it was traditionally played at the time.

Drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 1953 NFL Draft, Schmidt went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL, winning two championships with eight First-Team All-Pro honors and 10 Pro Bowl nods.

Schmidt has an extra layer of legacy with the Lions that others on this list don’t have. Schmidt went into coaching after his retirement, eventually becoming the Lions’ head coach in 1967. The Lions went 43-34-7 in his six years as head coach, making the playoffs once.

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12. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald didn’t just spend his entire career with one team; he stayed loyal to a team that historically hasn’t had much sustained success. Fitzgerald had multiple opportunities to join a better situation throughout his career but he stayed faithful to the team that drafted him.

What resulted was one of the most quietly impressive careers in American sports history. We all knew how great Fitzgerald was while he was playing, but he never seemed like someone who would finish second all time in receiving yards. But he did. Fitzgerald is also second all-time in receptions and seventh in receiving touchdowns.

11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

It got really ugly for Ben Roethlisberger at the end of his NFL career and that may have skewed the perception around his legacy for the Steelers. Sure, he was never even in the conversation for best quarterback in the league because of the all-time greats he played alongside, but he was a consistently great quarterback on a Steelers team that won two Super Bowls with him.

Big Ben is the only player on this entire list to not earn an All-Pro nod. While that may seemingly disqualify him in the eyes of many, the importance of the quarterback position to team success and all-time legacy ultimately lifts Roethlisberger higher than his accolades would suggest.

Roethlisberger’s crowning moment was Super Bowl XLIII, where he delivered a perfect ball to Santonio Holmes for a toe-tapping, game-winning touchdown pass. Big Ben ranks seventh in career passing yards, eighth in touchdown passes, and fifth in completions.

10. Jim Otto, Las Vegas Raiders

The Oakland Raiders didn’t exist without Jim Otto in the AFL... literally. Otto was a founding player on the Raiders in 1960 and played for the Silver and Black throughout it’s entire 10-season run in the AFL. Otto stuck around after the merger, playing five more seasons with the Raiders through 1974.

Otto is the first all-time great center in NFL history. He became the first player to ever earn 10 First-Team All-Pro honors and never missed a game during his entire career with the Raiders in the 1960s. Otto was built in a lab; he was as durable as it comes and did everything the Raiders needed out of the center position.

They don’t come grittier than Jim Otto. Sixty-plus years later, Otto still defines what it means to be a Raider.

9. Bruce Matthews, Tennessee Titans

There are many all-time great offensive linemen who can stake their claim as the best ever at their respective position. There may not be a more versatile all-time great offensive lineman than Bruce Matthews, who for 19 seasons would plug any hole the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans had on the offensive line.

Matthews started games at every single position on the offensive line for Tennessee, and he was great wherever he played. After several seasons as a promising tackle to start his career, the Oilers kicked Matthews inside and unlocked his full Hall of Fame potential.

Matthews earned First-Team All-Pro honors at all three interior offensive line positions, and most impressively, was elite up until the day he retired. Matthews’ last First-Team All-Pro nod came in his second-to-last season at 39 years old.

8. Anthony Munoz, Cincinnati Bengals

Some consider Anthony Munoz to be the greatest offensive tackle of all time. It’s hard to make the case against Munoz, who came into the league as a massive risk and turned that risk into the greatest career in Cincinnati Bengals history.

Munoz was drafted with the third overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft after a polarizing collegiate career that was filled with injuries. A clean bill of health would have made Munoz the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s draft, but multiple knee injuries ultimately scared away the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.

It didn’t take long for Munoz to make those teams regret their decision. Munoz was more than serviceable his rookie season before making the leap to All-Pro in his sophomore campaign. Starting in 1981, Munoz put together 11 consecutive All-Pro seasons, nine of which were of the First-Team variety.

Unfortunately, it was Munoz’s health that forced him to retire at 34 years old. A torn rotator cuff ended an all-time great career that somehow could’ve been even better.

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7. Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens

Every offensive player who played in the AFC North in the 2000s and 2010s still has nightmares about Ray Lewis. Lewis is the greatest middle linebacker of all time and in many ways, was the last bastion of hard-hitting defensive players.

Lewis enjoyed a decorated 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens that consisted of 12 Pro Bowls, seven First-Team All-Pro nods and two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Lewis was the leader of many vaunted Ravens’ defenses, two of which carried the organization to Super Bowls despite having mediocre quarterbacks.

Ask any casual football fan to think of one player when they see the Baltimore Ravens logo and they will think of Ray Lewis. He wasn’t just an all-time great, he is the figurehead of a franchise.

6. John Elway, Denver Broncos

John Elway is the fourth quarterback on the list and ranks seven spots ahead of Big Ben for several reasons. Sure, both quarterbacks have the exact same number of Super Bowls and their career numbers are quite similar to each other. But Elway was just better. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out.

No football fan outside of Pittsburgh would take prime Big Ben over prime Elway. Prime Elway was a truly special quarterback, one who could have had a case for being the greatest of all time if he played in today’s era of protecting the quarterback.

Elway’s legacy definitely would have been different if he didn’t win the two Super Bowls he did at the end of his career. It’s a good thing he did, as his legacy is now properly remembered and not buried like it is for so many other quarterbacks.

5. Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions

You could say this about anyone in the top five, but there’s a real case for Barry Sanders being the most talented player on this list. Sanders made fellow professional football players look like middle-school flag football player. He was nearly impossible to touch, let alone tackle, creating one of the most exciting short-lived careers in NFL history.

Short-lived is a relative term, to be fair. Sanders played 10 seasons, which is about average with how short running back careers are in the 21st century. However, he retired at just 30 years old, potentially leaving five more elite seasons on the table.

Sanders was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro every single season he played in the NFL (six first-team, four second-team). He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year. Sanders averaged 5.0 yards per carry, 99.8 yards per game, and is one of nine running backs with a 2,000 yard season.

A longer career, or any inkling of team success, is what keeps Sanders from being in the GOAT conversation. But he’s definitely in the most talented ever conversation.

4. Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins

Dan Marino is the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl. And quite frankly, had he led the Dolphins to just one Super Bowl during his career, he probably would have cracked the top three on this list. Instead, he has to settle as the fourth spot on this proverbial Mount Rushmore.

While he has since been surpassed by the several all-time greats who played in the 2000s, Marino was effectively the greatest quarterback of all time when he retired. Marino held the record for career passing yards, touchdowns, completions, and pass attempts when he retired. He also held the single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns with his incredible, MVP-winning 1984 season.

Marino and the Dolphins lost Super Bowl XIX to the San Francisco 49ers in that MVP-winning 1984 season. The all-time great quarterback would never return to the big game.

3. Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns

Don’t show Bill Belichick this list. Belichek has repeatedly called Jim Brown the greatest player of all time . When you get this high on the list though, it really comes down to personal preference. Any of the players in the top five realistically could make a case for the No. 1 spot.

Jim Brown was utterly dominant for the Cleveland Browns. In just nine seasons Brown picked up three MVP awards and eight First-Team All-Pro nods. Brown led the league in rushing yards in eight of his nine seasons and touchdowns in four of his nine seasons. There hasn’t been a player in NFL history since Brown that was this much better than his peers.

The case against Brown being No. 1 (which feels like an asinine thing to even write given his legacy) is how long his career was and the era in which he played. Brown is undoubtedly an all-time great and has a real case for being the best player of all time, but he played in a far less talent-rich era and didn’t last a decade.

It would feel gross ending the Brown section on what is a nit-picking negative, so consider this: Brown’s 104.3 yards per game is still the highest mark in NFL history.

2. Walter Payton, Chicago Bears

Walter Payton and Jim Brown will eternally be tied together in NFL history. There really is no wrong answer for who the greater all-time player is. It all depends on preference and what someone values when they are dissecting legacy.

To stay true to the spirit of this article, Payton narrowly edges out Brown. Brown’s prime is arguably better, it was certainly more valuable compared to his peers than Payton’s, but Payton’s lasting legacy and longevity with the Bears gives him the edge.

After all, Payton ended up breaking Brown’s rushing records with Chicago. He did it with more games played, but he did it nonetheless. Payton had fewer accolades than Brown but he is still an MVP winner and was the face of the ‘85 Bears team that still gets talked about today.

Ask me next week who should rank higher and my answer might be different. That’s how close these two all-time greats are.

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1. Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants

Look, this might be a hot take. While there’s no denying that Lawrence Taylor should be near the top of this list, it’s probably surprising to see him rank ahead of those who round out the rest of the top five.

LT is the most dominant defensive player in NFL history. Full stop. There was never a player as menacing as Taylor before he played and nobody has come close to replicating his dominance since. Take the dominance that Aaron Donald had in the 2010s and 2020s and turn it up to 11. That is how special LT was.

Taylor is the last defensive player to win the league MVP award. He was the Defensive Player of the Year three times, a First-Team All-Pro eight times, and he led the Giants to two Super Bowls. Taylor was elite the moment he stepped into the NFL and spent the entire 1980s as the leagues best player.

To do all of that, as a defensive player nonetheless, is truly special.