The 3 Packers most likely to get traded or cut before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers must optimize their roster if they want to emerge victorious in what should be a hotly contested NFC North next season. That fact puts GM Brian Gutekunst under a lot of pressure to make shrewd moves ahead of Week 1 to give coach Matt LaFleur everything he needs heading into the regular season.

That sort of pressure is good news for Packers fans desperate to see their team hoist another Lombardi Trophy. It's not as encouraging for non-stars that currently occupy spots on Green Bay's projected 53-man roster. The franchise is not going to suddenly pull the plug on a superstar like Jordan Love, but that does not mean a big name couldn't be on the chopping block this summer. The first player on this list could change the complexion of the Packers' offense if he is jettisoned.

Josh Jacobs could be offloaded to his off the field issues

The Packers front office has gone to great lengths to build their offense around Josh Jacobs' physical running style ever since bringing him in via free agency. Unfortunately, his offseason arrest connected with potential domestic violence charges throws his future with the team in jeopardy.

It's important to note that he was released without charges being filed, but the investigation has not concluded. If Jacobs is charged, then Green Bay's front office will feel a lot of pressure to part ways with him via release or trade.

Doing so would create a massive problem for the team's ground game. Jacobs is not the NFL's most efficient rusher, but he soaks up a ton of carries for his team. The void created by losing him would necessitate a significant roster addition at running back for the Packers.

Carrington Valentine's lack of playmaking ability may cost him

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carrington Valentine wasn't a massive weakness for the Packers last season, but he didn't do nearly enough playmaking to justify his snap count. Failing to record a single interception on the year could result in his release before Week 1.

Valentine figures to be in a battle with free agent signing Benjamin St-Juste for his starting spot during the preseason. If St-Juste prevails, it's easy to envision a scenario where Valentine finds himself on the trade block. The Packers should be able to get a late round pick if they do decide to move off the 24-year-old cornerback.

It's possible Gutekunst and his staff would elect to keep Valentine for depth purposes, but his impending free agency could make a trade the more logical path forward. The odds favor him staying on the roster, but a shaky preseason could earn him a ticket out of town.

Isaiah McDuffie could be the odd man out at linebacker

Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Isaiah McDuffie is another impending free agent who could be on his way out of Green Bay in the preseason. If he fails to nail down a starting spot at middle linebacker he could turn into an intriguing trade target for teams looking to upgrade their run defenders.

Green Bay made a statement by signing Zaire Franklin in free agency to provide competition for McDuffie. It's not a move Gutekunst would have made if the front office had been satisfied with their linebacker play last season.

Some might deem that to be an overreaction based on McDuffie's effectiveness in 2025. He was a solid tackler who gave the defense a little more burst in the pass rush than a lot of his peers at the position. He might be nearing age-related decline at the age of 27, but that did not show up on tape last season.

The odds favor McDuffie surviving, but any sort of draft compensation could tempt the Packers to cash in on the solid, but unspectacular linebacker.