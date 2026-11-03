The 4 Vikings QB trade targets that would immediately replace Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has been exactly what the Minnesota Vikings should have expected him to be. He lost the job in Arizona because he isn’t the quarterback he was early in his career that would elevate the offense. He’s not a hindrance either, which is why the Vikings have such an intriguing situation on their hands. They don’t need to move on from Murray, but they also need him to do more with the offense than he currently is.

The Vikings have one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL when you look at the blitz rate, success rate and the turnover rate. That can’t get wasted away by an offense that can’t score. Minnesota hasn’t scored more than 23 points since the season opener and Murray didn’t even finish that game. I’m not saying Minnesota needs to make a change, but these quarterback options could make them consider giving their offense a much-needed boost.

Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was teased this offseason, but San Francisco said they weren’t looking to move Mac Jones. The Vikings could probably convince the 49ers brass to swap quarterbacks with another pick as compensation if they truly wanted to. For now, the Vikings will probably see the Kyler Murray experience all the way through. Minnesota is 6-1 and while they were handed their first loss, the offense has been doing enough to keep this team competitive. Make no mistake though, the Vikings need an upgrade and Jones makes a lot of sense.

Jones hasn’t played this season (yet), but because he was so reliable in relief of Brock Purdy in the 2025 season and Kevin O’Connell simply has an effective plug-and-play format with the most important position on the field, there’s no reason to believe Jones couldn’t survive in Minnesota. Moreover, there’s every reason to believe he’s a much better quarterback option than Murray.

Jacoby Brissett

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is probably the least likely because he was benched in Arizona and it’s not like the Vikings have to make an urgent quarterback change. That said, Brissett, like Jones, was one of the best backup quarterbacks last year and earned a restructured contract this offseason. Brissett has struggled this year and arguably wouldn’t be an upgrade to Murray. That said, O’Connell’s system is so fluent, it feels like just about anybody could thrive with his offensive system.

In the 2026 season, Brissett has over 1,700 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns with seven interceptions. He’s not playing terribly; he’s just not elevating the Cardinals like they would have hoped after the threat of him holding out over wanting more money loomed over the OTAs.

Kirk Cousins

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) gets ready under center as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Could a reunion be in the works? Not likely. But the Las Vegas Raiders may see value in moving on from Kirk Cousins rather than holding on to him this season if the right trade package comes across their desk. Cousins has kept the Raiders afloat this season, starting 3-0 in his new threads. The Raiders just ended a four-game losing streak with a win over the New York Jets, so it would make sense for the Raiders to see Cousins through as the starter for the year.

Fernando Mendoza has been waiting patiently for his chance to take over this team. That may not come this year, which isn’t a problem, but the Raiders may be intrigued by giving him a shot at working through early career kinks. The Vikings probably won’t want to re-tread with Cousins simply because he’s doing enough to get by. Is he better than Murray? Sure. But he’s not that much better, and not necessarily worth making any drastic decisions over either.

Jameis Winston

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) looks to throw the ball during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why not indulge in the Jameis Winston Experience? He may have lost the temp job as the starter in New York, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left on the bone. One thing you won’t have to worry about with Winston is that he’s going to put the ball out there. He may not always hit his target, but this passing offense would get a massive upgrade — a massive risk too. Winston is known to throw as many touchdown passes as interceptions, even if he throws for 300-plus yards. That kind of volatility isn’t necessarily what the Vikings need.

Murray isn’t playing poorly, but he could be playing so much better and the Vikings know that. Adding Winston is saying they want more out of the passing offense and they’re willing to take that risk. When you have a defense like the Vikings do, you can take more risks on offense. That could be something the Vikings would rather have if it means the offense produces more than it currently is.