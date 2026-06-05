The Bears are one step closer to leaving Chicago

The next steps will determine whether fans get two or three more seasons in a historic venue before a major relocation.

Legislation in Indiana has cleared the way for a new stadium project that could reshape the regional landscape.

One of the NFL's oldest franchises, the Chicago Bears, is advancing plans to leave its home city after more than a century.

The Chicago Bears' 105-year relationship with historic Soldier Field is poised to come to an end. On Friday, team owner chairman George H. McCaskey released a statement confirming the board of directors voted to advance development of a new stadium not in the state of Illinois.

Statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/HE002RffIX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2026

Hammond, Indiana -- a town roughly 25 miles south of downtown Chicago -- is set to become the new home of one of the NFL's oldest franchises. Governor Mike Braun signed legislation in March to pave the way for a stadium which sent Illinois lawmakers into sprint to counter. Ultimately, it appears Indiana has won out over its Midwest neighbor.

"We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago," McCaskey wrote. " It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses."

What's next for the Chicago Bears after latest step in move to Indiana

The team's statement seems very direct in announcing the Hammond site is the preferred destination for a new stadium but there also wasn't quite a tone of finality. It's unclear if Illinois' bid -- a new stadium in Arlington Heights -- will be given a last-minute opportunity to undercut Indiana (unlikely considering legislative roadblocks have all but killed the bid) but the processes to break ground and commence construction will need to start soon.

The Bears have stated they want a new home completed in time for either the 2028 or 2029 NFL seasons. Barring an unexpected delay, the team is moving to Indiana.

Chicago has committed $2 billion in private money towards the Hammond stadium project, which is a significant promise that essentially locks the franchise into the endeavor. The Bears would become the 12th NFL franchise to play in a city that is not in their formal name.

In fact, the Bears will give the state of Indiana two NFL teams -- joining the Indianapolis Colts. There will be twice as many NFL stadiums in that state as there are in New York state and the same amount as California. It's a bizarre geographic reality.

Bears fans need to make arrangements for the move. There will be growing pains but they can ask Washington Commanders fans for advice considering they've been traveling from as far as Northern Virginia (sometimes Richmond) to watch the team play in Landover, Maryland.

That being said, soak in every moment at Soldier Field while you still can. Despite its flaws, the stadium is not only a monument to American servicemembers but also among the upper echelon of football cathedrals. We've only got about two, maybe three, seasons left to enjoy it.

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