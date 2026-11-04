The Bears defense is a completely different animal with Jeffery Simmons

It isn't often that a marquee player is traded from one team to another, and the marquee player in question immediately makes the trade entirely worth it for the team that acquired him. Usually, it takes a while for even the best players to acclimate to new schemes and concepts, no matter how good they are.

But in the case of former Tennessee Titans and new Chicago Bears interior defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, the Bears couldn’t possibly be happier with the man they acquired on October 29 for 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, and a 2027 fourth-round pick. Simmons has long been one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in the NFL — albeit a bit hidden on a Titans team that has won a total of seven games since the start of the 2024 season — so most observers thought the price was fair, provided Simmons played like himself in Chicago

Which is exactly what he did. With precious little time to get himself situated in his new home, much less make sense of the new playbook under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Simmons was the ultimate force multiplier in Chicago’s 34-17 Monday night win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The difference Simmons brought was all the difference. His own metrics — a sack, three pressures, two tackles for loss, a deflected pass, and two stops — were impressive enough on their own, more so considering that per Pro Football Focus, Simmons was double-teamed on 16 of those snaps. But what Simmons allowed Allen to call, and what Simmons allowed his teammates to do, showed exactly how much he’s going to change this defense.

Because he already has.

Jeffery Simmons immediately transformed the Bears defense

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first seven weeks of the 2026 season, per SumerSports, the Bears had the NFL’s sixth-highest blitz rate at 39.6% and the NFL’s 12th-highest pressure rate at 40.9%. With Simmons in the fold in Week 8, the blitz rate dropped to 17.9% (fourth-lowest in the NFL), and the pressure rate of 38.5% was nearly as high as it had been before. When you are blitzing less than half as often as you did before, and you’re getting the pressure you need, that obviously opens your defense up to throw all kinds of interesting coverages and run fits you didn’t have at your disposal before.

Jeffery Simmons made what's been hidden in Tennessee abundantly clear to the rest of the world. If you double-team him, you have half a chance (maybe). If you don't, you're dead. Over and over. Just watch the orange sleeves. pic.twitter.com/aKY5FL5bTO — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 3, 2026

“If you’re going to try to block me one-on-one, I need to go win the one-on-one,” Simmons said of his game, and of the sack, which came with 5:25 left in the first quarter. “When I don’t win my one-on-one, the coaches should be on me. I hold myself to a high standard. When I get those opportunities, it’s not very often I’m getting a one-on-one. They gave me the one-on-one against their right guard, and I was like, ‘I need to go win this.’ It felt good to get my first one, especially in my first game here. It felt great actually, to get my first sack as a Chicago Bear. I’m here to do my job and help this team win football games.”

The Bears’ splits with and without Simmons were equally telling.

NFL Stat of the Week: Jeffery Simmons allows the Bears to do whatever they want on defense

Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks | Alika Jenner/GettyImages

The Stat: The Bears allowed the Seahawks to gain 3.04 yards per play when Simmons was on the field, and 13.25 yards per play when he wasn't.

When Simmons was on the field (48 snaps), the Seahawks averaged 3.04 yards per play, an opponent EPA per play of -0.433, an opponent Success Rate of 27.1%, and quarterback Sam Darnold took three sacks.

When Simmons was off the field (eight snaps), the Seahawks averaged 13.25 yards per play, an opponent EPA per play of +0.983, an opponent Success Rate of 62.5%, and quarterback Sam Darnold took no sacks.

The @Seahawks' offense with Jeffery Simmons off the field.



Hey, it was actually explosive! pic.twitter.com/BsZASEm8xc — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 4, 2026

And when we’re talking about force multipliers, we also mean what Simmons’ presence allowed his teammates to accomplish. Edge-rusher Montez Sweat, who played with Simmons at Mississippi State in 2017 and 2018, had five total pressures in this game — a sack, two quarterback hits, and two quarterback hurries — and every single one of them happened with Simmons on the field. More often than not, it happened with Simmons and Sweat on the same side. That turned out to be a big problem for the Seahawks’ offensive line, which improved itself last week with its own major trade for former Colts (and future Hall of Fame) offensive guard Quenton Nelson.

So, the Seahawks had to train their focus to Jeffery Simmons on Monday night. How much did that open things up for Montez Sweat, Simmons' college teammate?



Let's take a look. pic.twitter.com/b9l9zlrsyc — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 3, 2026

“Our guys were excited the moment they heard the news we were bringing him on, and he's fit right in,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said of Simmons after the game. “We have a high-character locker room, and he's that himself. You can feel his presence out there, whether it's during the play or even after the play. You can feel him talk a little smack as well, which I think elevates everybody around him. I thought he played outstanding. He got one of the game balls. To come in there and have a share of the lead of tackles and a sack in his first game, his impact was profound.”

The 6-2 Bears were already known for having an ascending offense with Johnson calling the plays and quarterback Caleb Williams putting it all on the field at a very high level. They put up 363 total yards against Seattle’s usually stout defense, the most yards the Seahawks have surrendered this season. That part of the Bears’ roster was not in question. And now, with Jeffery Simmons on board, the Bears’ defense might be the new Monsters of the Midway.