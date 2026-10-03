The best fantasy football streaming options at QB, RB, WR and TE in Week 4

We’re heading into some dark territory in the fantasy football world. Important guys are dropping like flies, people you thought were going to rip are stinking, and bye weeks start in Week 5. Maybe you anticipated this, and maybe you didn’t.

Regardless, all roads lead to the Stream Team. We’re the people you lose to, and you say, “Well, they don’t have a job. All they do is research fantasy stuff, so yeah. It makes sense that I lost.” We’re sickos, and we wear it like a badge of honor.

Luckily for you, the notebook is open; I’m going to let you know about the streaming options for this week. The only rule is that we’re looking for people who are rostered in fewer than 30% of leagues. Kapeesh? Kapeesh.

Quarterbacks to stream in Week 4

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Week 4 at Commanders (in London)

QB29 on the season

Rostered in 22% of leagues

Okay, so saying that you should start a quarterback who’s averaging less than 10 points per game sounds dumb … and to be fair, there’s a decent chance that it is dumb. BUT, his first three games were against the Ravens, the Chiefs, and the Texans.

The Texans have only allowed a top-12 QB once (Josh Allen in Week 1), the Chiefs haven’t allowed a top-12 QB, and the Ravens have allowed a top-12 QB once (Tyler Shough in Week 2). Those are good defenses.

The Commanders, on the other hand, absolutely do not have a good defense. All three of the quarterbacks they’ve seen have been in the top-12 for their weeks, and two of them were in the top-5.

Jones certainly could put up another stinker, but he’s been playing better and better as the season has gone on. He should be able to get close-ish to that 2025 form against Washington.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Week 4 vs. Colts (in London)

QB12 in Week 4

Rostered in 8% of leagues

This is the same idea as the Daniel Jones thing, but a little more aggressive because Marcus Mariota is a backup. He looked pretty good against the Seahawks last week, and that defense is infinitely more stingy and fantasy-unfriendly than what the Colts have going on.

On top of that, Mariota has had some real fantasy value with the Commanders. He’s started in eight games over the past two seasons: he’s averaged 17.3 points, and he’s had five weeks where he was a top-12 quarterback. That’s pretty solid for a QB2.

Also, hey … you’ll either win and brag that you did it with Mariota, or you’ll lose and blame it on Mariota. That’s a win-win.

Running backs to stream in Week 4

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Week 4 vs. Chargers

RB47 on the season

Rostered in 15% of leagues

Emanuel Wilson kind of stinks, and the Seahawks' running game really stinks. Luckily for us, the Seahawks really want to be able to run the ball effectively, and they don’t really give up on it.

We already know that Wilson gets the vast majority of red zone and goal-line carries, which has the potential to be awesome … It just hasn’t yet. The new thing this week is that Jadarian Price has been ruled out with a chest injury.

Every RB1 has been a Top-12 in their respective weeks when they play the Chargers. Now, those guys are James Cook, Jeremiah Love, and Ashton Jeanty. We’re not crazy; we’re not expecting Wilson to get RB1 points. We just need a guy who costs us nothing and can get us usable points.

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Week 4 vs. Falcons

Rostered in 12% of leagues

Travis Ettiene Jr. went on IR with a hammy. That means that the Saints are going to give RB1 carries to either Alvin Kamara or Kendre Miller. On Thursday, Ian Rapoport reported that we should expect Kamara to “carry the load.” Hearing that is definitely not great, but it doesn’t really match up with what we’ve seen.

As a passing threat, sure. I can believe that Kamara will get more work. That’s how it’s been since he joined the team in 2017. But as a runner? “Ehhhh. I don’t know, Jim.”

Kamara has played two more snaps, has five more carries, and seven more rushing yards than Miller … All of that seems negligible at this point. Miller is a more effective runner, and they use him significantly more on third downs, in the red zone, and on the goal line.

If I need a running back, and I have the chance to roster one who gets more opportunities on the money downs than his teammate, I’m going to toss him on my roster.

Wide receivers to stream in Week 4

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

Week 4 at 49ers

WR32 in Week 3

Rostered in 8% of leagues

The Broncos’ passing game has looked a little weird so far this season, and a lot of that is because Jaylen Waddle hasn’t been nearly as good as anyone thought he would be. The good news is that for us scavenging dirtbags, it means players like Pat Bryant are pretty useful.

A surface look at his numbers isn’t great: He’s only been targeted nine times, and he has six catches … That’s just not a lot of opportunity as a whole. However, his playing time and routes run have been going up every single week.

The Broncos are getting him open in space and making him a priority target in important situations. There’s certainly going to be a handful of those in a game against San Francisco.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Week 4 vs. Vikings

WR38 in Week 3

Rostered in 28% of leagues

In a normal world, this would purely be a game-script play: the Dolphins have taken zero offensive snaps with a lead, 16 while it’s tied, and 157 while they’re losing. When you’re playing from behind that often, common sense tells you to throw the ball more.

Well, the Dolphins are neither normal nor common. The best and only weapon they have on offense is De’Von Achane, their running back. Now that he’s hurt and out for the season, they’re going to have to do something different, and I think that’s going to end with Malik Washington getting a whole bunch of targets.

This game is in the afternoon slate. If you’re down big and you’re looking for a guy with some upside, you can do a lot worse than Malik Washington.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BONUS: Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4 vs. Rams

Rostered in 0% of leagues

DeVonta Smith is out, which means that Dontayvion Wicks is probably going to get more attention from the Rams defense. That means that Darius Cooper could end up getting lighter coverage and be an easier target for an Eagles offense that is struggling to find anything easy.

On top of that, he’s the Eagles’ best blocking WR. For some reason, they’ve been throwing screen passes to Makai Lemon, and since the wide receivers out there cannot block, they’ve been getting blown up.

Since Cooper is going to get more playing time, he’s going to have to be out there, and they’re going to have to use him as a blocker. The whole world is begging for those screens to turn into the ol’ pump-to-the-screen and take a deep shot. If they do that, why not Cooper?

Tight ends to stream in Week 4

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Week 4 vs. Lions

TE13 on the season

Rostered in 28% of leagues

Darren Waller is in a perfect storm this weekend: he’s a good player, he’s in a good situation with his offense, and he’s playing one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

He’s scored double-digit points for the last two weeks, and he was TE5 in Week 2.

The Panthers’ most productive receiver (Coker) is dinged up. He’s questionable right now, but they have a bye next week. It wouldn’t be surprising if they put him on ice and gave him two weeks to get right.

The Lions have a brutally terrible defense, and it allows big-time points to tight ends. Through three games, they have allowed five tight ends to be top-12 scorers, and two of them to be top-5. If that sounds crazy, it’s because it is.

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Week 4 vs. Dolphins

TE24 on the season

Rostered in 26% of leagues

This one could blow up in our face. The Dolphins' defense has seen the fewest pass plays because teams beat the hell out of them and then run the ball a whole bunch. Luckily for us, the Vikings’ game isn’t nearly as special as the Raiders', the 49ers', and the Chiefs’ (Miami’s last three opponents). Will that stop them from being super-run-heavy near the end of the game? We’ll see.

If they do keep the ball in the air, they’re going to be doing it without Justin Jefferson. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen that offense play a game without him, but we can expect Hockenson to get more work.

He’s already been getting the third-most targets, running the second-most routes, and catching the second-most passes on that offense. It only makes sense that those numbers go up without their WR1.