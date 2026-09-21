The Best, Worst, and Dumbest things we saw on Sunday in NFL Week 2

How will we remember Week 2 of the 2026 season? Is it the injuries? Is it the cleats melting from record heat in Nashville? Is it the Chargers collapsing before they can build a foundation? It’s a long season, so no one knows.

Let’s do our best to appreciate, applaud, and acknowledge all of the best, worst, dumbest, and grossest things we saw this weekend. One of these things is going to make it in the scrapbook.

Fixed guy: Bryce Young

The entirety of Bryce Young’s career has been all about inconsistency. From game to game, and even drive to drive, the dude will go from looking like a world beater who could outrun Usain Bolt and fit a ball in a Pez Dispenser … to looking like he couldn’t outrun a caterpillar and couldn’t fit the ball in a zip code.

We just saw two straight weeks of Young being an absolute weapon. Sure, they didn’t win in Week 1, but the Panthers scored 37 points … It’s not his fault that the defense let up 59. This week, though? His offense scored 27 points in the Panthers 34-3 win over the Falcons.

This was the first time he’s had two games with three touchdown passes, and his first time since 2024 when he’s had two straight games with over 250 passing yards. He’s had a hell of a start to a season where he needs to show the team that he can be that guy.

QB be-er: Jalen Hurts



Earlier this week, Jeffrey Simmons weirdly decided to give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles the bulletin-iest bulletin board material ever. He was asked what his defensive line needed to do to stop Hurts. He essentially (not verbatim) said that Jalen Hurts is going to run as soon as he gets a chance, and the Titans needed to make him throw the ball; he said that they needed to make Jalen Hurts be a QB.

And well, well, well … If it isn’t the nemesis of our actions: the consequences.



Down 20-17 with zero timeouts, 1:56 left on the clock, and 65 yards to go … Hurts went full-on assassin mode and slaughtered the Titans’ defense. He went 6-of-8 for 61 yards and took the Eagles downfield to score a touchdown with nine seconds left.

Jalen Hurts was on time and on target from the pocket on the game winning drive for the Eagles



Hurts went 6/8 for 61 yards and a passing touchdown to clinch the win against the Titans pic.twitter.com/As9A9WwSMV — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 20, 2026



Turns out the Super Bowl MVP is a quarterback. Probably best not to keep asking him to be one ... Or keep doing it. He’s always super sick when he’s aiming to make people look like ding-dongs.

Best and most forgettable performance: Brock Purdy

Unless you’re in California, the lower part of Oregon, most of Nevada, Utah, and Miami, you didn’t watch the 49ers beat the Dolphins 35-13. Even if you are there, you might not have watched it because it was a juice-less game. Hell, even if you started watching this game, you might’ve switched to the Raiders/Chargers game because it was more interesting.

The age-old question is: “If a tree falls in the forest when no one is around, does it make a sound?” There’s a new version of that now: “If no one is watching, does Brock Purdy still play like a total freak?”

What a throw by Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/sGxatyRPQ6 — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) September 20, 2026

Purdy was 20-of-22 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 30 yards. So yeah, the ball only hit the ground twice. That’s some freak show stuff, and it needs to be appreciated.

Yikes: Jayden Daniels

Remember how much fun Jayden Daniels was in 2024? That was cool. The Commanders were scoring a billion points, running a billion plays, and Daniels was the hydrogen that made that bomb a threat.

Just remember those days, because it’s looking a whoooole lot like everyone who said that he’s too scrawny to be an NFL quarterback might’ve been right. On the Commanders’ last play of the first half, Daniels got stepped on by his left guard, and as he braced for his fall, he dislocated his left elbow for the second time in the past 10 months.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has suffered an elbow injury.



Tom Brady: “Oh sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/loqd5r51zc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2026

When you dislocate the joint, you stretch the ligaments and tendons out, and they never really get back to the same level of tightness ever again. As a dislocated elbow survivor, I can speak on this: with the elbow, it’s pretty extreme, and it’s super easy to jack that whole mess up again.



This stinks.

Worst two seconds ever: Cobie Durant

As painful as an elbow dislocation is, it doesn’t really compare to the absolute hell that Cobie Durant went through the play beforehand.

Cowboys Coby Durant was hit with a cleat where nobody wants a cleat pic.twitter.com/rMAUSw6SwM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 20, 2026

First of all, I’ve never seen a person step inside another person's butthole before. So, that’s new … But also, stepping on his foot and his kidney? Yikes.



By the way, Markquese Bell (the guy who did the stepping) is 215 pounds. He doesn’t look that big, but that’s a lot of weight going directly in/onto Durant's rectum and/or nards. That’s a day ruiner.

Totally normal touchdown catch: Ja’Marr Chase

DeVonta Smith is a great receiver, and he makes incredibly difficult catches look routine. Garrett Wilson is a great receiver, and he makes incredibly acrobatic catches. Ja’Marr Chase is a great receiver, and he makes incredibly acrobatic catches look routine.

Joe Burrow LAUNCHES it to Ja'Marr Chase for the TD 🔥



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4eiw31KRRE — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

First of all: The dude is running full speed down the field. Then he hammers the brakes. Then he cranks his torso 180 degrees. Then the ball does its best to hit the ground out of bounds, but Chase attaches himself to it. A truly unbelievable amount of body control …

That toe drag tho 😮‍💨



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xgHtW39CJO — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026



But then the slow-mo of his feet. How do his ankles not break from the G-Forces? How does his left leg not split in half as he slams his heel into the ground? This guy, man …

There’s going to be a montage of awesome catches from this season, and we’re all going to forget about this one because it happened so early in the season. It sucks, but that's reality.

Coward of the Week: Shane Steichen

Instead of going for a first down (or the win) in overtime, Shane Steichen and the Colts decided to take a delay of game on fourth and eight from the Chiefs’ 15-yard line and kick a field goal to re-tie the game at 30-30. That ended exactly how you’d expect: the Chiefs scooted down the field and kicked another field goal to win 33-30.

Was Steichen right to kick it? Maybe. Was he wrong? Also, maybe. Was it cowardly? Objectively, yes.

Jones goes deep to Treadwell!



After review it's ruled he was down by contact.



INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6GLhdpYWwr — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

The thing is, that wouldn’t even have been an issue if he wasn’t such a coward with his play calls after Daniel Jones hit Laquon Treadwell for a 48-yard completion. Their passing game had been nails in the second half of the game. Daniel Jones was 11-of-14 for 84 yards and had a stretch where he completed nine passes in a row.

So the Colts hit a big explosive in overtime … and then ran the ball three straight times (including on a third-and-13). Complete cowardice.

Saddest people: The Buccaneers fans who stuck around

Put yourself in the mind of a Buccaneers fan:



It’s the fourth quarter, and it’s been an absolute monsoon. Deshaun Watson is playing well (for him), and Baker is looking very turd-like. The Browns have a 23-19 lead, but Kameron Johnson just had a 48-yard kick return and now Baker can lead a game-winning drive. The Buccs have a second-and-four from Cleveland’s 28-yard line at the two-minute warning … But then the two-minute warning doesn’t end …



The game goes into a rain/lightning delay for the next two and a half hours. You wait, because this is what you were looking forward to all week … hell, for the past six months. This is your team.

The fourth down pass is incomplete and the Browns are going to get the win pic.twitter.com/ltudX4Zv1t — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

The weather delay ends. The Buccs come back out on the field, run seven more plays, gain a total of eight yards, and Baker can’t connect with Emeka Egbuka in the end zone on fourth down. Game over. Browns win. Go drive home, soaking wet.