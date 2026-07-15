The Chiefs' next move should be obvious as Patrick Mahomes needs help

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had a receiver eclipse 1,000 yards in a season since trading away Tyreek Hill in 2022. The closest, believe it or not, was JuJu Smith-Schuster (933 receiving yards the following season), who's remembered more for his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers than he is in red.

Entering the nearing season, Patrick Mahomes' arsenal of weapons includes Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Royals, none of whom have particularly etched their names into the list of upper echelon wideouts in the league. So what's the move?

Patrick Mahomes still needs one more proven target

How about Stefon Diggs, who spent last season reeling in passes from Drake Maye with the New England Patriots. He remains on the open market. One year after tearing his ACL with the Houston Texans in 2024, Diggs posted a 1,000-yard season with Mike Vrabel's team.

Diggs obviously has more left in the tank, and he recently let people know it. Before getting hurt in Houston, he’d posted six straight 1,000-yard campaigns, including a league-leading 1,535-yard effort in 2020. Diggs believes he can still make a mark.

“Presumably, every team — you’ve got 32 teams, right? — everybody’s got a (No. 1 receiver),” Diggs said earlier this month in a video. “Let’s just say everybody’s got a one. Opportunities aside, people might say it might be, like, what, seven (guys) that’s real ones. In my opinion, I can compete with anybody, but take those as your ones, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me. Give people the credit to just say, ‘OK, you’re gonna take the No. 1 spot away.’ Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes.

“My last question is: Is he better than me?”

Likely the biggest reason Diggs, 32, hasn't landed with a team yet is the legal issues he's been tangled up in. He was recently found not guilty of assaulting his private chef in a pay dispute in May. Diggs also addressed the noise surrounding him in the same video.

“I’m thankful to be where I’m at, but here I am picking up the pieces,” Diggs said as he worked out. “I’ll be fine. I know I’ll be fine. … Just staying the course, keeping the circle as small as I can. I would say keeping the main thing the main thing, and that’s the only thing right now.

“Thinking clear, thinking rational, and so, I’m focused. Not trying to get distracted by nothing. Anything that’s not for me, I’ve been cutting it off, so I don’t got time for the extra (stuff).”

Why Kansas City makes more sense than waiting for another contender

According to Pro Football Reference, Diggs has 11,504 career receiving yards. The other active receivers in front of him on that list are DeAndre Hopkins (13,295), Mike Evans (13,052), Davante Adams (12,633) and Keenan Allen (12,051).

Mahomes, rebounding from an ACL tear of his own, could use someone like Diggs to rely on, despite how controversial the pass-catcher has grown to be. If his showing in New England last year was any indication, Diggs still has more to prove.