The Eagles could send these 3 players packing next after A.J. Brown move

Savvy Philadelphia Eagles fans knew A.J. Brown was going to be shipped out of town the minute the league year changed over. The appropriate question in Philadelphia is now to consider who else might follow the enigmatic wide receiver out the door. The chances of GM Howie Roseman and his staff making another massive trade before Week 1 are low, but the idea can't be dismissed altogether. This is a franchise that's never been afraid to pull the trigger on a big move if they believe it gets them closer to a Super Bowl title.

The Eagles need to offload big names once their reputations and salaries start to exceed their contributions on the field. The following three Eagles should be looking over their shoulders when it comes to their long-term futures in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts could follow his star wideout out the door

Most would agree that Jalen Hurts is a good NFL quarterback. Everyone should agree that he is not a great signal-caller. It's easy to envision a scenario where the higher-ups with the Eagles decide they need to aim for a superstar at the game's most important position.

The extra first rounder Philadelphia received from the Brown trade could give them enough trade ammunition to land a quarterback with a higher ceiling in next year's draft. Hurts has the chance to silence doubters by leading the Eagles to a lengthy playoff push this year, but anything less could throw his future with the team into jeopardy.

The status of Hurts with the Eagles will dominate headlines around the team all season long. It's possible the Brown trade could be the final blow in the former Alabama standout's time with the team that drafted him.

The Eagles should acknowledge Dallas Goedert is over the hill

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dallas Goedert still holds the No. 1 spot on the Eagles' tight end depth chart but second-round pick Eli Stowers is a threat to his position. Goedert faces long odds to keep hold of his starting position past this season.

Goedert isn't ancient, but the 31-year-old's play is on the decline. His PFF grade of 61.8 last year was only good enough to be the No. 21 tight end in the NFL. He's still an average starter, but the Eagles want more from their tight ends.

Stowers may already to be a more dynamic receiving threat than his elder teammate. He needs to work a lot on his blocking, but that's never where his money will be made. The Eagles invested a high draft pick on his services to be Goedert's long-term successor. No one should be surprised if that changing of the guard happens sooner than expected.

Jalen Carter might be priced out of the Eagles' comfort zone

Jalen Carter's status with the Eagles has been a topic of discussion ever since the franchise chose to sign fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a massive extension. The chances of Philadelphia paying both of their interior lineman such a premium are remote.

The right path forward for the Eagles would be to find a team desperate for defensive tackle help sometime during the preseason. Waiting any longer will only reduce his value for potential suitors. Admittedly, that sort of trade would leave the team light of options up front, but it would be in the franchise's long-term interest.

Trading Carter in his prime might not be a popular move with the team's fan base, but that doesn't mean Roseman should avoid it. Pressing the button to trade him now would really position the team with enough draft capital to reload the two-deep in next year's draft.

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