The New York Giants acquired J.J. McCarthy in an early season trade after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury. When they traded for McCarthy, they didn’t anticipate the season he would have. His numbers aren’t spectacular, but when you compare them to what his 2025 season was like in Minnesota, you have to wonder what went right in New York?

He has 1,088 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts and six games this year. He finished the 2025 season with 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 games. Does John Harbaugh have the secret to unlocking McCarthy or did Minnesota just give up on McCarthy too soon?

Two things can be true and in this case, both seem to be accurate. McCarthy needed a team that would believe in him and he found one. And now the Giants will be faced with an ultimatum if McCarthy continues to play the way he is.

How John Harbaugh unlocked J.J. McCarthy this season

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) leaves the field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy didn’t get his second 200-plus yard passing game last season — his first NFL season after a torn ACL halted his rookie year before it officially started — until Dec. 14 against the Dallas Cowboys. In his first two games as a Giant he threw for 243 yards and 252 yards, respectively. In three of his six appearances he’s thrown a pass in, he has more than 240 passing yards. He only had two last year and he nearly has a 300-yard passing game. What was Harbaugh able to do with McCarthy that Kevin O’Connell couldn’t?

Harbaugh has worked with one of the best mobile quarterbacks in the NFL in Lamar Jackson. His arrival in New York gave him the perfect opportunity to work with Dart, who’s proven to be a threat as a runner too. Harbaugh already had the blueprint for McCarthy, he just needed to trust he could handle it. The use of run-pass option plays and designed quarterback runs has been the key for McCarthy reigniting his NFL career.

Minnesota’s success with Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins is linked to their veteran experience. Kevin O’Connell has a timing-based scheme that McCarthy simply hadn’t developed into yet. New York’s RPO-based offense that forces defenses to respect McCarthy as a runner is exactly why he’s having a better season than he did in 2025.

J.J. McCarthy was set up to fail in Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell greets quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest difference in McCarthy’s time in Minnesota vs. what he’s doing in New York is simple. In Minnesota, he became the starting quarterback of a team fresh off a 14-win season and playoff appearance. They were in their championship window and they felt a rookie quarterback could fill right in. Sure, McCarthy was 27-1 as a starter at Michigan with a national championship, but he didn’t have the experience of running a high-volume offense and Minnesota needed him to make that transition immediately.

The Giants acquired McCarthy without a plan in place. McCarthy still had to earn the starting job over Jameis Winston and they needed a quarterback that could seamlessly fill into Harbaugh’s system. Now he has the Giants at 6-3-1 and leading the NFC East. There’s a lot more at stake for him now than when he first got to New York, which is a credit to how well he’s playing right now.

McCarthy is still an unfinished product, but Harbaugh managed to do the one thing Minnesota failed to do and that was put a system around him that played to his strengths. New York is allowing McCarthy to develop and it’s finally turning him into the player Minnesota always wanted him to be.