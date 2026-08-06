The greatest moment from every member of the 2026 Hall of Fame class

Five new inductees will enter the Hall of Fame during the 2026 NFL season opening weekend.

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Hall of Fame Weekend marks the start of the NFL season for fans around the globe. As usual, this year's group of inductees features plenty of star power. Drew Brees, Roger Craig, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri will all be inducted into the prestigious group on Aug. 8. That makes now the perfect time to take a look back at their distinguished careers.

Each member of this year's Hall of Fame class has plenty of career achievements that make their careers special. In this piece, we'll take a look at the single moment that stands out above the rest in each of their respective careers. Tough choices were made, but these five moments should conjure up fond memories for fans who watched their careers unfold as they happened.

Greatness means different things to different people, but each of these has more than enough to go around. We start our tour down memory lane with a quarterback who filled up the stat sheet during his storied career.

Drew Brees overtook Payton Manning to become the NFL's most prolific passer

Brees might point to winning Super Bowl XLIV as his greatest accomplishment, but knocking off Manning as the NFL's passing yards leader on Monday Night Football in Week 5 of 2018 stands out as his greatest single moment.

The former Saints' quarterback has since been passed by Tom Brady, but that doesn't diminish what he accomplished during his career. He flummoxed opposing defenses with his hyper accurate passing from the pocket. Brees showcased an uncanny ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly to a variety of receivers during his time with the Dolphins and Saints.

The fact that Brees broke the record with a 62-yard touchdown pass with his family on the field waiting to celebrate with him only adds to his legacy as a Hall of Famer. It was a moment that could have easily inspired a Disney movie.

Brees never was the sort of player who valued individual accomplishments over team success, but this moment stands out above the rest of his impressive accomplishments. It's a highlight that should leave on for a long time in the annals of NFL history.

Roger Craig was ahead of his time as a running back

Roger Craig plied his trade in a day where running backs were expected to stand behind the quarterback and grind out yards on conventional rushing attempts. He broke the mold with the 49ers with his ability to torment opposing defenses on the ground and catching passes out of the backfield.

His full range of displays were on full display when San Francisco came up against the Rams in Week 7 of the 1988 campaign. He torched their rivals by racking up 190 total yards and scoring three touchdowns. That performance set the tone for the 49ers' offense en route to another Super Bowl title.

The physical touchdown run he put up in the video below shows just how versatile Craig was an an offensive juggernaut. His exceptional combination of power and speed was a nightmare for opposing defender. Craig had lots of star power around him on San Francisco's offense, but his versatility unlocked things for his high-profile teammates.

It took Craig longer to get into the Hall than the four other inductees in this year's class, but his induction was overdue. He changed the way the running back position was viewed in the NFL and set the stage for a multitude of big-name stars who starred in his wake.

The Hail Larry will live forever in the hearts of Cardinals' fans

Larry Fitzgerald will enter the Hall of Fame on the back of a lengthy career as one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers. Predictably, that means he had a lot of memorable catches to choose from as his single best moment.

Only one of Fitzgerald's catches earned a singular nickname though. The "Hail Larry" helped his Arizona squad dispatch Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from the Wild Card round back in 2015. Fitzgerald was never known for his speed, but he managed to scamper for a 75-yards set up his team's massive playoff win over Green Bay. It's also worth mentioning that Fitzgerald validated his long gain by catching a shovel pass for the score that ultimately gave his team the crucial playoff win.

There's a logical argument to be made that winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016 deserves to be his biggest career honor, but more fans in Arizona will remember the "Hail Larry." It was a heroic singular effort by Fitzgerals that hepled fuel his team's magical postseason run.

Luke Kuechly put a punctuation mark on the Panthers' NFC Champions win over the Cardinals

Panthers fans enjoyed Luke Kuechly's stellar, cerebral defensive play for his full career in Carolina. His time in the NFL is filled with a multitude of impactful defensive plans.

His pick-six against the Cardinals in the NFC Championship game didn't greatly impact the outcome, but it served as an exclamation point on his team's run to the Super Bowl. Cam Newton drew a lot of headlines for the Panthers that season, but Kuechly was just as important to the team's defensive efforts.

A big part of what made Kuechly great was his ability to anticipate what an opposing offense was trying to do. Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer was baited into throwing the ball in traffic which allowed Kuechly to slip underneath the receiver and secure the interception. Taking it to the endzone was just icing on the cake for the Hall of Fame linebacker.

Kuechly's NFL career was shortened due to his decision to retire after concussion issues, but his mind was razor sharp during his time with Carolina. He racked up tackles and turnovers at a rate that exceed his physical gifts.

Adam Vinatieri's clutch kick against the Rams is an easy choice

Adam Vinatieri will go into the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. A big part of his legacy will be the clutch kicks that helped his teams secure high-leverage wins throughout his illustrious career.

The best kick he ever made came against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. He stepped up to the plate and nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 20-17 victory. It was the stuff that dreams are made of for kickers like VInatieri who thrive under immense pressure.

The nature of the kick was just as impressive as the circumstances. He powered it through the uprights with ease and it split the uprights right down the middle. Savvy fans knew Viniatieri had nailed the kick the moment it left his foot.

Some cynical NFL fans might not love the idea of kickers going into the Hall, but Vinatieir's clutch abiliities clearly mark him as a deserved recipient of the prestigious honor. His big kicks made him a hero in New England and a villain with other teams all over the NFL.

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