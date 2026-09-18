The key QBs, RBs and more to stream in your Week 2 fantasy football matchups

I go into fantasy football drafts knowing that I’m going to end up streaming tight ends, defenses, and kickers every week. I’m comfortable with that, and it works for me. If you go into the draft doing some kind of Zero or Hero strategy for another position … Hey, more power to you. It’s a risky business that you’re in, but if that’s your vibe, more power to you.

Regardless, I’m here to help. I’m looking for those diamonds in the rough. I’m looking for the guys who are drafted in 30 percent or fewer of fantasy leagues (per Yahoo! Fantasy) who have upside for your streaming positions. These are the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends that nobody but us on the Stream Team wants.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks:

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers:

Week 2 @ Falcons

QB3 in Week 1

Rostered in 30% of leagues

There's a chance that Bryce Young had the most deceptively good Week 1 performance. Luckily (for him and us), he’s playing a pretty non-threatening Falcons defense in Week 2. That means he’s got a chance to do something that he’s rarely done: be great for two weeks in a row.

I know that the Falcons have gone through some big-time changes this offseason, but Young has had some pretty solid showings against the Falcons in the past three seasons. When he played the Falcons in 2024, he was QB1, and when he played them in 2025, he was QB24 and QB2. He’s definitely got a high ceiling.

Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings:

Week 2 @ Bears

QB13 in Week 1

Rostered in 5% of leagues

When you stream defenses, you look for a matchup with a bad offense. It doesn’t necessarily matter if the defense is good, but they’ll be able to get the job done. We’re doing the inverse of that with Carson Wentz this week.

The Bears defense is bad. They’re bad up front. They’re bad in the guts. They're bad in the secondary. They are flat-out bad.

The Vikings offense, on the other hand, is good. They’ve got a solid offensive line, a running back who can move the ball, and one of the best wide receivers in the world.

Kyler Murray has been in concussion protocol all week, and if he’s not a full participant at Friday’s practice, it’s safe to say Sunday is going to be a Carson Wentz day. We’re banking on a healthy Wentz getting a full week of practice with the starters, and playing point guard come game time.

If he can just stay calm, limit his boneheaded mistakes, and get the ball to Justin Jefferson, there’s a decent enough chance that he can get close to the 30+ points Bryce Young got in Week 1.

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running backs:

Devin Singletary, New York Giants:

Week 2 @ Rams

RB20 in Week 1 (PPR)

Rostered in 1% of leagues

Cam Skattebo is the obvious face of the Giants’ running back room, but that doesn’t mean Devin Singletary is a piece of trash.

He ended up running 18 routes in their Week 1 game against the Cowboys; that was just six fewer routes than Malik Nabers. He came down with four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. Skattebo, on the other hand, only ran nine routes. That all makes sense because they were dominating Dallas and shortening the game.

That’s not going to be the case in a Week 2 game against the Rams, who have an infinitely better defense than the Cowboys. They’re going to need to throw the ball more, and Singletary should be sitting pretty after getting the swings and checkdowns from Jaxson Dart.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers:

Week 2 @ Dolphins

RB35 in Week 1

Rostered in 26% of leagues

I think it’s kind of surprising that Kaelon Black wasn’t a huge waiver wire guy this week. Over the past couple of seasons, the 49ers RB2 ends up being one of the first guys to get grabbed after Week 1.

It’s a little different this year because Christian McCaffrey didn’t get hurt … But Black ended up having four more carries and three fewer yards than CMC.

Black is great this week because San Fran should absolutely stomp the Dolphins out of existence. Once that boulder starts going downhill, they’ll get back to limiting CMC’s touches, and Black is going to run rampant. It’s a pretty cut-and-dried play.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receivers:

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles:

Week 2 @ Titans

15.3 points in Week 1

Rostered in 27% of leagues

One big takeaway from the Eagles' Week 1 game against the Commanders is that Jalen Hurts trusts Dontayvion Wicks. On his 64-yard catch, he was just running a clear out route to open up Dallas Goedert in the intermediate. Hurts ripped a bomb, and Wicks ripped some YAC. Bada bing, bada boom.

The best ball that Jalen Hurts throws is the moon ball, and even though it’s a small sample size, Donny Candles has shown that he can be that guy for his QB1. On top of that, he can run a very crispy route and get open in the end zone. It’s all good stuff.

This game might end up being a ‘let’s just run the ball, kill the clock, and get out of the heat’ type of game by the Eagles… But they also need to get up, and get up quickly, for that to happen. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Eagles come out of the gate hot and throw their haymakers early.

Any of the Texans WRs:

Week 2 vs. Bengals

Rostered in 19% or less of leagues

This is probably the biggest gamble that I’m throwing out here.



Nico Collins is dealing with a hamstring injury right now, and he’s questionable for the Week 2 game. If he’s out, there’s going to be a decent chunk of targets that have to go to other guys.

There’s one obvious hiccup with this: the Texans’ offense might still stink. They looked pretty good in Week 1, but that was against a Bills defense that might also still stink. Luckily, they’re playing a Bengals defense that probably still stinks ... and that means there’s a lot of upside.

The safest option is Xavier Hutchinson. He gets the most opportunities, and he’s a solid red-zone target. Jaylin Noel is a dynamic gadget guy who will get schemed open and maybe even get a carry. Kayshon Boutte is the one who has the highest roster percentage (19%), and he’s the deep ball/field stretching guy.



Pick your poison.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends:

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

TE6 in Week 1

Week 2 @ Patriots

Rostered in 11% of leagues

This is less about the team the Steelers are playing, and more about what Freiermuth is on that offense.

He had five catches in Week 1. The first two were check-downs after he came off a block. The third one was a scramble drill where he found an open spot in the back of the end zone. The fourth one was 19 yards on a seam. The fifth one was a short lil’ comeback route.

To make it sweeter, he caught all five of his targets.



Aaron Rodgers is living in a world where he makes quick throws. That wasn’t a huge thing in Week 1 because the Falcons don’t have a pass rush... but the Patriots absolutely do. If Rodgers has a big target with good hands who not only gets schemed open, but also gets open on his own, he’ll throw to them.

‘Muth is going to be a touchdown-dependent guy, but that’s how the majority of tight ends are. The Steelers should be able to get him in a good spot against the weakest parts of New England’s defense. If that happens to be in the red zone, then good for us. If that happens anywhere else, well … It’s less good … But we’ll take what we can get.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

TE4 in Week 1

Rostered in 11% of leagues

There are four reasons Mike Gesicki isn’t rostered by many people: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, he doesn’t play as much as other tight ends, and that no one wants to support that weird Griddy that he does. However, he has some decent upside against the Texans on Sunday.

The Texans are a good defense, and they’ve got the horses to cover guys without having to give a whole lot of extra help. We saw that last week against the Bills … But Chase and Higgins are a whole different beast than Joshua Palmer and D.J. Moore.

The thing about it is that even when they were looking at a lesser wide receiver group, Josh Allen still had a whole lot of success ripping it to his tight end, Dalton Kincaid.

I’m absolutely not saying that Kincaid and Gesicki are the same guy, or that their offenses use them the same way … But Gesicki is a pseudo-WR who will find soft spots in coverage, which will be emphasized by the actual WR’s gravity, and he gets end-zone targets. There are definitely worse people to roster.