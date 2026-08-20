The most overrated player on every NFL team going into the 2026 season

Here’s the deal: this is a superlative. A classic high school superlative is "Best Hair." If everyone in school is completely bald except for one person, and that person only has a buzz cut, they’ll win it by default. My point is that someone has to be the most overrated player on each NFL team, but some are infinitely more deserving than others. They could be generally overrated, but we’re also looking at guys who overrate themselves, are overrated by the money they’re making, the zeitgeisty player rankings, and/or fantasy value.

Also, quarterbacks are rated higher than other positions by nature. So in an attempt to not just make this list with 15-20 of those guys, I’m only going to use quarterbacks if they are by far the most overrated player on the team.

Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone has to be

I don’t even know if you can say anyone on the Cardinals is overrated because they’re all so low-rated. Paris Johnson is good. Trey McBride rightfully rocks. Buddha Baker is a bona fide stud … So I guess it has to be Marvin Harrison Jr.

People really don’t think that highly of him, but there will be people who do some mental gymnastics and draft him decently high in fantasy. The dude’s had all the chances to be a breakout, but he just hasn’t.



All this means is that he’ll get traded to another team, and then be a killer there.

Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts

Perennial preseason (and fantasy) favorite

Every single year, the conversation around Kyle Pitts is ‘If he can get good quarterback play, he can be a top-three tight end.’ The tight end position around the NFL is incredibly strong right now, and there is just no world where this guy who has been a perennial underperformer for five years can jump up to the ranks of Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and George Kittle … especially when young cats like Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren are banging on the door of elite-dom.

It would be super sick if Pitts wasn’t overrated. The dude is a freak-of-nature athlete. But we, as a football society, need to start cooling the jets.

Baltimore Ravens: DE Trey Hendrickson

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team did this to him

Trey Hendrickson’s in a rough spot, because he has been a really good pass rusher, but that was a couple years, an injury and a surgery ago. On top of that, the Ravens pretty much said they like him more than Maxx Crosby. Ipso facto, Baltimore’s official stance is that he’s better than Crosby … Which is wrong.

Also, he’s still wearing sleeves. Defensive ends shouldn’t wear sleeves. That’s anti-grit.

Buffalo Bills: WR D.J. Moore

A Josh Allen raises all ships

There was a time when D.J. Moore was awesome. From 2019 to 2023, he was an absolute weapon, averaging 81 catches, 1,155 yards, and 5.4 touchdowns in those five seasons. Now, though? Not so much.

You can ask anyone in Chicago who watched him play every week: The dude’s going downhill. He’s 29 years old, and he’s not going to make any massive developmental jumps. So what he is now is the best he’s going to be.

Don’t get me wrong: He’s still good, and he’s going to be the most talented wide receiver that Josh Allen has had since Stefon Diggs left after the 2023 season. I’m sure he’ll end up having a solid year where he gets 75+ catches and over 1,000 yards, and depending on his red-zone usage, he’ll probably have a decent number of touchdown catches … But all of that is going to be more of a ‘Josh Allen is throwing to capable pass catchers’ thing rather than a ‘Moore is an elite receiver’ thing.

Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Top-100

The Panthers are another team where guys are pretty much all accurately ranked. Derrick Brown and Jaelan Phillips are elite, while Devin Lloyd, Tetairoa McMillian, and Jaycee Horn all rock. So you have to squint to find someone overrated. So …

Did you know that Bryce Young was ranked 98 in the NFL top 100 players thing? That’s wild. The guy is the personification of inconsistency. Sure, he’ll have five or six plays per game (and you’re lucky if those plays are on the same drive) where he looks great, but he has just as many plays where he looks like everything else: good, fine, bad, and terrible.

I don’t know where that top 100 ranking came from, but I could give you at least five guys who deserved to be up there instead of Young (DeVonta Smith, Nakobe Dean, Cam Little, Jordan Davis, and Kenneth Gainwell).

Chicago Bears: WR Luther Burden III

Fantasy darling

The Bears are a very weird team. They have an incredibly high-octane offense, but it’s not exactly overflowing with elite skill players. All signs are pointing to Ben Johnson having his offense run through the second-year tight end Colston Loveland. He would be the rational player to toss on this list, but he really does seem like the real deal. Instead, I’m going with their second-year wide receiver Luther Burden III.

There’s a lot of hype around him right now, and it all stems from D.J. Moore getting traded to Buffalo. Moore had a 15% target share last year with 85 targets. That’s a decent amount of work that’s going to go to someone else.

Burden became a real part of the offense right around Thanksgiving last year, so it makes sense that people are excited about him … But he’s getting drafted considerably higher than guys like Terry McLaurin, D.J. Moore, and his teammate Rome Odunze. Let’s cool our jets there a little bit.

Cincinnati Bengals: DT Dexter Lawrence

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Traded for a first-round pick

The Bengals made one hell of a decision when they traded the 10th-overall pick in the draft for Dexter Lawrence. Instead of giving themselves a chance to get a young guy like Caleb Downs who could solidify the defensive backfield, or a gut-ripping edge rusher like Rueben Bain Jr., they went with a veteran who was really good a few years ago.

It’s not totally unfair to say the Bengals are fully expecting Lawrence to be the rock for their defense and completely change the tone of their defensive line. Those are some lofty expectations.

To be fair, he can do those things. In 2024, he played in only 12 games, but had nine sacks. That’s an incredible amount of production … But he followed that up with a 2025 season where he had just half a sack even though he played in all 17 games. My cold take is that he probably lands in the middle somewhere this season.

The Bengals showed us that they think he’s an elite guy. He’s definitely had those kinds of seasons, but not with the consistency that deserves that trade value.

Cleveland Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders

Are we rooting for him?

The Browns are doing something diabolical: making people root for either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders to win the starting quarterback job. That’s evil.

In one corner, Watson was accused of numerous counts of sexual assault. And in the other corner, Sanders was such a ding-dong in the pre-draft process that he slid to the fifth round. Obviously Watson’s thing is objectively worse on a basic human level, but that means we want a real doofus to win a starting job … Which means that he’d be the one to help some pretty high-caliber rookies develop.

In a really weird and messed up way, he’s overrated … Also, his Pro Football Reference page will always have “Pro Bowl” at the top of it for the rest of time. That’s gross.

Dallas Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys quarterback

The way that the NFL works is that the Cowboys starting quarterback gets overrated. No matter who it is, those are the rules. It’s been Dak, it’s been Cooper Rush, it’s been Romo, it’s been Kitna, it’s been Bledsoe … It’s been everyone since Troy Aikman (who was actually really, really good).

Even if Dak Prescott is bad, people will say he’s good. If he’s good, then he’s great. If he’s great, then he’s perfect. If he’s perfect, then he’s a unanimous MVP. If he gets hurt, then just imagine what it would’ve been like if he didn’t. That’s just the nature of the beast, and as long as Jerry Jones has a pulse (and maybe even after), that’s not going to change.

Denver Broncos: QB Bo Nix

Could’ve been a Super Bowl team

Aside from actually winning the Super Bowl, the 2025 season ended just about as perfectly as you could imagine for the Broncos: They were the top seed in the AFC and won the divisional game. Then it came out that Bo Nix broke his ankle and wasn’t going to be able to play in the AFC Championship game … A game that they lost 10-7.

If you’re a Broncos fan, that means you get to say the Broncos would’ve scored at least 10 points in the AFC Championship Game, and they would’ve won the Super Bowl … if they had Bo Nix … and that he would’ve been the Super Bowl MVP. There’s nothing anyone can really do to argue against that because it’s all make-believe.

However, the mythmaking that comes with those hypotheticals is adding a whole lot of height to the pedestal that Broncos’ country has put Nix on. He’s a good quarterback, and anyone who says he stinks is a bozo … But is he a guy who’s going to end up being a perennial All-Pro? Not a chance.

Detroit Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Highest-paid running back ever

There aren’t really any super overrated guys on the Lions roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown deserves the love he gets. Aiden Hutchinson is sick. Jared Goff is good at what he does … So that kind of leaves Jahmyr Gibbs.

Players are paid for what they will do, and it’s based on what they have done. Gibbs just got a brand-new paycheck that makes him the highest-paid running back in history. He’s undeniably awesome, but he’s been awesome when David Montgomery was taking ~40% of the offensive snaps.

Montgomery is gone now, and the new cat is Isiah Pacheco. He’s not David Montgomery. You have to imagine that means Gibbs is going to be getting significantly more than 56% to 67% of snaps that he has played. The question this offseason has been, “Can Gibbs’ massive production hold up with a bigger workload?”

Questions like that shouldn’t have to be asked about the other highest-paid players like Mahomes, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Tyler Linderbaum, Tristan Wirfs, and Micah Parsons.

Green Bay Packers: QB Jordan Love

The Football Nerd’s favorite

In 2008, my brother saw The Dark Knight on opening night. The next morning, he said that it was the greatest movie ever made. I went to see it with impossibly high expectations, and I was disappointed. It was still a really good movie, but it wasn’t the best thing in the world. That’s Jordan Love.

Don’t get me wrong: Jordan Love is really good, his advanced metrics are bonkers, and his ability to not get sacked is straight-up disgusting … But is he the second coming that football nerds paint him to be? No, because his Achilles heel is that pressure that he avoids so well.

Every quarterback is worse under pressure (duh), but those same advanced numbers that football nerds use to deify Love plummet more than just about every other starting quarterback under pressure. It’s weird, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Valuable to the team?

We’re squinting here because pretty much everyone on the Texans roster is rated appropriately. The defense is chock full of studs, and everyone knows it. The offensive line is a big question mark, and deservedly so, and the skill guys are all appreciated and paid appropriately.

So that leaves us with C.J. Stroud … No one is calling this dude elite, especially with the way last season looked and how terribly it ended. However, Pro Football Reference has this thing called AV (Approximate Value). They’re essentially trying to put a value on a player based on how good they are. It’s not a perfect stat, but those don’t exist.

Stroud’s AV for 2025 was 10, the fifth-highest on that team (behind Anderson, Hunter, Stingley, and Al-Shaair). That means he’s valued more than Nico Collins, Sheldon Rankins, Calen Bullock, and Kamari Lassiter.

I get that a quarterback is the most important position in all of sports, but it really feels like any of those guys on the defense were more valuable to the team than Stroud.

Indianapolis Colts: CB Sauce Gardner

Worth two first-round picks?

To say that the Colts trading a pair of first-round draft picks for Sauce Gardner last year was controversial is an understatement. On one hand, they were on fire when it happened, but on the other hand, that’s the future of the franchise.

He needed to be great, and not only was he not great … He was a complete non-factor. That was so much so that he was actually rated as the ninth-most overrated player by the FanSided divisional site experts.

“Indianapolis' efforts were for naught as the team cratered down the stretch and only saw Gardner appear in four total games. While he is still young enough where the Colts don't have to worry about age-related regression, Gardner alone can't elevate the Colts into a Super Bowl favorite with strong cornerback play.”

When the dude is on, he’s on. But you had better get a whole lot of juice from a guy who’s worth two firsts (like Micah Parsons with the Cowboys). It is super hard to argue that he alone is good enough to bump the Colts to an elite-tier defense, and the price they paid for him is what you pay for that kind of guy.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB/WR Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two-way? No way.

It feels unfair to put Travis Hunter on this list because he was hurt for a whole lot of his rookie season. But the reason he did make it is because of what’s expected of him.

When the Jags traded up to grab him second overall in the 2025 draft, they made it abundantly clear that he was going to play both wide receiver and cornerback. It seems like Liam Coen is still planning on that being a thing for Hunter.

Here’s the deal: the bar for a two-way player is high. The best one to ever do it was Deion Sanders, and he was a Hall of Famer. Even for him, he was an All-Pro-level cornerback before he became a useful part of an offense.

It wasn’t until his eighth season in the NFL that he became a real wide receiver. In 1998, he had 36 of his 60 career catches and 475 of his 784 career receiving yards. That’s a loooong time down the road.

The Jags want Hunter to just be that guy right off the bat? That’s crazy … but it’s what they’re expecting of him. I’m not about to toss a gold jacket on Travis Hunter after seven games, so he’s definitely the most overrated player in Jacksonville.

Kansas City Chiefs: DL Chris Jones

Lived long enough to become the villain

There was a time when Chris Jones was rightfully rated as one of, if not the best, all-around defensive linemen in the NFL, and it wasn’t all that long ago. But if the 2025 season taught us anything, it’s that Chris Jones is on a down slope.

That’s kind of the problem when it comes to truly prolific players: they set the bar so incredibly high that it’s hard to lower it. He was still pretty dang effective, but this is C.J. we’re talking about … A season where he’s not an All-Pro is considered a failure.

Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jalen Nailor

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Played with Justin Jefferson

The only way that you can justify the Raiders giving Jalen Nailor a three-year contract for $35 million is that his potential was being overshadowed by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota. The problem is that even during Nailor’s best season (which was last season), he only had 29 catches for 444 yards and four touchdowns … and that was the best season of his career.

He’s a WR3 or WR4 on most teams, and he’s getting paid more than several WR2s and a few WR1s. I don’t get it, but I don’t get most of the things the Raiders do.

Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert

Ugh.

Film heads will tell you that Justin Herbert is the Golden Boy who can hit every throw and put it on a dime. Concussion Uncles will tell you that he’s the guy who gets hit a billion times and then chokes in the playoffs.

The beautiful thing is that both sides are right. What he does in the regular season is magical. He plays behind a tissue paper offensive line, gets smoked, and throws to a bad wide receiver group for 3,500+ yards every year. Then, the clock strikes midnight in January, he turns into a pumpkin, and doesn’t elevate his team in the postseason.

Then we rinse and repeat the next year.

Los Angeles Rams: K Harrison Mevis

Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nickname guy

It says a lot about the Rams roster that the most overrated player on their team is their kicker, but it’s true. It’s partially because he’s a kicker on a Sean McVay team, and partially because he’s a nickname guy.

If you’re a kicker with a nickname, there’s got to be something special about you. Recently, there’s Cameron “Dicker the Kicker” Dicker, Greg “The Leg” Zuerlein, and Jake “The Make” Elliot (more recently, “Missy Elliott”).

And at six feet tall and a whopping 245 pounds, he’s Harrison “The Thiccer Kicker” Mevis. Things are expected of you when you stand out like that … and you really shouldn’t expect anything from someone playing special teams for Sean McVay.

Since he became the Rams head coach in 2017 (nine seasons), he’s gone through 10 kickers, and they have a combined made field goal percentage of 83.8%. For reference, the average made field goal percentage over the past four seasons has been about 85%. If history tells us anything, it’s that Mevis is going to end up being a waste of a good size/name combo.

Miami Dolphins: QB Malik Willis

Played okay a few times

If it felt weird how much free agent hype there was around Malik Willis, that’s because it was weird. The guy was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, where he started three games in place of Ryan Tannehill … He wasn’t great.

In 2024, Willis was traded to the Packers for a seventh-round pick. That year, he started a couple of games because Jordan Love was hurt; he was better, but not great. In 2025, he started in that Week 17 game against the Ravens, looked really good, and then hurt his shoulder.

All in all, that’s six total NFL starts in his four-year career … So in free agency, the Dolphins gave him a three-year deal for $67.5 million ($45 million guaranteed). That’s not a massive contract, but it’s still a surprising amount of money to give to a guy who hasn’t shown that he can be a starter for more than a couple of games at a time.

Minnesota Vikings: TE T.J. Hockenson

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-highest-paid tight end

When the Lions traded for T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline in 2022, they got a really valuable player who immediately came in and made a difference. Going into the 2023 season, they gave him a four-year contract for a cool $66 million. That made him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

It’s been three years since then. Now he’s the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, but he is absolutely not producing like one. He went from earning 7.4 targets/game and 10.6 yards/catch in his first three years in Minnesota to a measly 4.4 targets/game and 8.6 yards/catch in 2025.

If you’re ranking guys based on the money they make (which some dumb-dumbs do, and they’re wrong for it), Hockenson is highly overrated.

New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye

Schedule merchant

Drake Maye lit the world on fire in 2025. He was ranked first in a bunch of passing stats: yards/attempt, completion percentage, completion percentage over expectation, passer rating, quarterback rating, and EPA/Dropback. When you rank first in all those stats, you’re going to be overrated because there is simply no chance you do that for a second straight year.

He ended up being the MVP runner-up, and one of the big arguments against him winning was that his 2025 schedule was the polar opposite of a gauntlet … Until he got to the playoffs, where he struggled against four top-10 defenses.

My favorite stat of his season was that he was sacked 21 times in the postseason. That breaks Joe Burrow’s record of 19 from the 2021 postseason. Before Burrow, Wade Wilson held it for 34 years (sacked 14 times in 1987). Maye’s record isn’t going to get broken for a looooooong time.

New Orleans Saints: QB Tyler Shough

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough has been an offseason darling in both real football and fantasy football. He took over as the Saints’ starting quarterback in Week 9, and held the position for the rest of the season. It started hairy, which is what you would expect from a second-round rookie, but he really came alive in the last five weeks of the season.

In Week 14, he hit the gas pedal. He started ramping up his accuracy, using his legs a whole lot more efficiently, and led New Orleans to a 4-1 record going into the offseason. The offense looked real, and scored 20+ points in four of those games (they only scored 20+ points six times in 2025). All good stuff for both kinds of football.

However, it’s important to remember that those five teams were a hurt Buccaneers, the Panthers, the Jets, the Titans, and a dead Falcons team. It’s good that Shough did good, and it’s good that we know he has that in his bag… But that’s not exactly a spree of top-notch defenses. Again, it might be smart to lower some expectations and cool some jets.

New York Giants: RB Cam Skattebo

Folk hero

It’s tough to describe Cam Skattebo. He brings all kinds of energy, and watching him can be awesome … But he’s not really all that good. The guy runs with the violence of John Wick, and to say that he invites contact is an understatement. If you’re that kind of running back, you had better be able to get big chunks of yards after contact … and he just doesn’t.

The idea of Skattebo is better than Skattebo, and one thing that really helps his legend is that his season ended when he was on a little bit of a hot streak. Before we crown him as the guardian of physicality, I’d like to see him do it longer and come back from a slump.

New York Jets: WR Garrett Wilson

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he had a quarterback …

Garrett Wilson is a really good receiver, and it’s incredibly impressive that he had three seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards when his quarterbacks were Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, and Tyrod Taylor. Every single one of those guys either stinks or is past their prime, so there’s always this conversation about how good Wilson could be if he was getting the ball thrown to him by a good quarterback.

However, in that 2024 season, he had 101 catches for 1,104 yards. That’s a lot of catches, and it really feels like 1,000 to 1,200 yards might be his plateau. Maybe there’s a season where he finally gets a QB, turns into a magnet, has 125 catches, and hits a new gear … but that’s a hell of a stretch.

Philadelphia Eagles: C Cam Jurgens

Pro Bowler

First of all, Go Birds. Jalen Hurts should probably be the one that’s on this list, but I would never say that, and I will never say that. As a matter of fact, I would argue that he’s underrated based purely on the number of people that dog on him. Fight me.

So I’m going with Cam Jurgens, who was somehow a Pro Bowl center in 2025. Last year, there were about 10 plays every game where his injury-induced lack of mobility caused him to miss blocks. Those ruined drives and were a huge part of why the Eagles’ offense led the league in three-and-outs.

Last year was the first time since 2016 that the Eagles didn’t have truly elite center play, and it really showed.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Used to be pretty good

DK Metcalf has been in the NFL for seven seasons. He has 497 total receptions, 7,174 total yards, and 54 total touchdowns. Answer this question really quickly: How many Pro-Bowl seasons has he had?

Two. 2020 and 2023. And that 2020 season was his only All-Pro season.

On paper, this is a guy who should change the offense that he’s playing on. He’s huge. He’s fast. He’s strong. He’s one of the most dominant X-receivers in the NFL. Sure, he demands attention when he’s on the field … But he’s just not one of those top-tier receivers. He’s just another guy where the idea of the player is better than the player. It stinks, because his playstyle is a lot of fun, but it’s true.

San Francisco 49ers: WR Mike Evans

Washed

This offseason, the 49ers picked Mike Evans up in free agency. Kyle Shanahan hasn’t had an elite downfield receiver like Evans in his offense since maybe Julio Jones with the Falcons in 2016.

Evans is going to be a Hall of Famer. From his rookie year in 2014 until 2024 (11 straight seasons), he had over 1,000 receiving yards. That’s a HoF-worthy resume.

It was when he turned 30, in 2023, that people started asking the question: “How long will this hold up?” The answer was “two more seasons.” In 2025, he had a whole bunch of injuries (hamstring, broken collarbone, concussion) that caused him to miss nine games, and he had his first non-1,000-yard season.

Shanahan isn't getting an elite Mike Evans. He's getting a 33-year-old who is coming off of a bad season, albeit his first bad season ever. It was safe to believe in Mike Evans until the wheels fell off … and buddy, those wheels fell all the way off.

Seattle Seahawks: WR Cooper Kupp

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone has to be

You can’t really say anyone is overrated on a team that just won the Super Bowl, but if you had to say one player, it’d have to be Cooper Kupp.

No one in their right mind thinks that he’s the player he used to be … But if you were a triple-crown-winning wide receiver, there’s always going to be some expectations of excellence. The thing is, all Kupp offers is pretty-goodness.

Clearly that’s not a problem, and the Seahawks are totally fine with it. If having a guy like that results in a Super Bowl and an Offensive Player of the Year for his teammate, you’re doing something right. It doesn’t feel good to put him on here, and I have lost sleep about this … Not a lot of sleep, but I did wake up last Sunday night and thought about Cooper Kupp for 15-ish minutes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Baker Mayfield

He’s writing some big checks

No one believes in Baker Mayfield more than Baker Mayfield, and no one is more outspoken about their belief in Baker Mayfield than Baker Mayfield. That’s part of what makes him awesome and so much fun to watch: He plays with stank, and he backs it up with physicality.

Unfortunately, that leads to him getting hurt and having injuries that severely limit what his ceiling is.

So it’s kind of understandable that the Buccaneers decided against extending him and chose to let him go into free agency next year … At least, it is from the outside. Mayfield didn’t think so.

He said, “If you've waited this long to take care of your franchise quarterback, that's too bad because it's only going to get worse from here. I'm going to have a really big year." It’d definitely be cool if he had a “big year” because when he’s operating an offense at 100% efficiency, he looks unstoppable. The issue is that “big year” isn’t really measurable.

He’s never been an All-Pro, so is that what he’s talking about? Only two quarterbacks in the NFL are All-Pro. Is he going to win a playoff game? Is he going to throw for over 4,000 yards? He’s only done both of those things twice.

It’s great when guys pump themselves up … But it’s going to be really easy for a team to move the metaphorical goalposts on him, and say he didn’t have a big season.

Tennessee Titans: CB Alontae Taylor

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cashed in on Free Agency

Alontae Taylor was the best and youngest cornerback available in free agency, which is a really good spot to be in. Luckily for him, the Titans needed cornerback help, and they had oodles and oodles of cap space … So they gave him a three-year contract for $58 million (16th highest paid CB).

The problem is that this free agent class wasn’t all that good, and Taylor is just about as boom or bust as you can get.

He’ll break up passes at a really high level … but that happens because he gets targeted so much, and that happens because he allows so many completions. 68.9% of them, in fact. That was the third-most of the 32 cornerbacks who played over 800 snaps last season (per PFF).

So he’ll play a lot, which is good … But is it going to be at the level the 16th-highest-paid player should be playing at? Nah.

Washington Commanders: WR Stefon Diggs

He asked for it

“You can't name a number two better than me … Name your number two receiver right now ... Is he better than me?” - Stefon Diggs, July 8, 2026

Well, this is actually really easy. Tee Higgins, yes. George Pickens, yes. Michael Pittman Jr., maybe. Whoever the Texans have, yes. Courtland Sutton, yes. Whoever ends up being WR2 in Jacksonville, yes. Jameson Williams, yes. Jordan Addison, maybe. Davante Adams, yes. Cooper Kupp, yes.

What are we doing here? Dude got targeted 102 times last year because he was the only proven wide receiver the Patriots had, and he thinks he’s the king of the WR2 world. Get ready to learn second banana, buddy.