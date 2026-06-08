The NFL's 10 absolute best cornerbacks after offseason trades and movement

There are only two main reasons cornerbacks stand out: when they get cooked or when they make a play on the ball. The thing is, cornerbacks who make plays on the ball are targeted, and the best corners aren’t targeted… Mostly.

It’s a tough position to rank because we’re looking at outside and inside corners. On top of that, every corner is asked to do a whole bunch of different things: wreck a wide receiver at the line of scrimmage, dominate airspace, and/or be an extension of the defensive coordinator and break the quarterback’s brain… regardless of their job, these are the best of the best.

But first, Honorable Mentions: Kamari Lassiter, Jaycee Horn, and Jamel Dean are all amazing, but they don’t quite crack the top 10.

10. Denzel Ward, Browns

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Contract: Five years, $100.5 million (through 2027)

Five years, $100.5 million (through 2027) 2025 stats: 1 Interception, 61.3% completion percentage, 380 yards allowed

1 Interception, 61.3% completion percentage, 380 yards allowed Featured Stats: PBU demon

The Browns picked Denzel Ward fourth overall in the 2018 draft, which means he’s played eight seasons in the NFL. The biggest (and only real) knock on him is that he gets hurt a bunch. He misses an average of 3.4 games per season, and that stinks… But it doesn’t stop him from earning a spot in the top-10.

A couple of years ago, you could make an argument that he was the best man coverage corner in the NFL, but there have been a couple of guys who could challenge him for that title now (we’ll get to them). It’s not just that though; he’s defended at least 10 passes in each of his seasons, except for 2025.

… And even though it was a relatively rough season for him, it was his third-straight Pro Bowl season (fifth total). He’s got the resume to be a top-10 guy, and even a bad season is still very solid.

9. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Contract: Five years, $97.5 million (through 2026)

Five years, $97.5 million (through 2026) 2025 stats: 4 interceptions, 64.6% completion percentage, 920 yards allowed

4 interceptions, 64.6% completion percentage, 920 yards allowed Featured Stats: 10 interceptions in the past two seasons

The Ravens' defense was mostly rotten ditch water during the 2025 season, but that wasn’t completely Marlon Humphrey’s fault. As a matter of fact, he’s been one of the most consistently great players on that defense for the better part of the past decade.

His versatility is what has set him apart in his career. He plays both inside and outside, but he’s also able to cover every type of receiver that lines up against him. You want a speed guy shut down? He’s got you. There’s a big body with a massive catch radius? All good. A shifty little cat? No problem.



Now, he’s getting older. He started to slip in 2025, and there’s a chance that slip keeps going… But Marlon Humphrey’s resume is enough to have him in the top-10 this offseason.

8. Christian Gonzalez, Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract: Rookie contract + fifth-year option

Rookie contract + fifth-year option 2025 stats: 0 interceptions, 53.6% completion percentage, 508 yards allowed

0 interceptions, 53.6% completion percentage, 508 yards allowed Featured Stats: The Commanders drafted Emmanuel Forbes one pick before him

Christian Gonzalez is the most tested cornerback on this list, and it’s because he’ll travel with WR1s. In each of the last two seasons, he was targeted at least 80 times. In each of those seasons, he allowed fewer than 50 receptions (PFR).

He gets pressure put on him by the best players that teams have to offer, and he thrives.

To top that off, when he does allow a completion, he doesn’t miss tackles (he’s only missed three in each season). He’s not exactly laying dudes out and inviting violence, but he’s just finished a season where he averaged 2.6 yards after the catch (YAC) per completion.

It would be nice if he had some more interceptions, but that’s being greedy for how good this dude is.

7. Trent McDuffie, Rams

Contract: Four years, $124 million (through 2030)

Four years, $124 million (through 2030) 2025 stats: 1 interception, 63.3% completion percentage, 365 yards allowed

1 interception, 63.3% completion percentage, 365 yards allowed Featured Stats: Highest-paid cornerback in NFL history

I think it’s more than fair to take any and all of the Chiefs’ defensive shortcomings from last year and throw them in the garbage. We all know that Steve Spagnuolo has run a great defense in Kansas City since 2019, and last year was the only season without a single All-Pro (first or second-team) on his defense.

All that to say, Trent McDuffie having a down year, on a team that was also having a down year, doesn’t knock him out of the top-10.

He’s a smaller cat (five-feet eleven-inches), and his only real weakness is when he’s covering the biggest guys… and even then, it’s only sometimes.

He’s got inside/outside versatility and disgusting levels of quickness. But the part of his game that might be his best is the tackling. For the past two seasons, he’s had a bottom-10 missed tackle rate (8.1% in 2024 and 5.9% in 2025).

6. Sauce Gardner, Colts

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Contract: Four years, $120.4 million (through 2030)

Four years, $120.4 million (through 2030) 2025 stats: 0 interceptions, 48.9% completion percentage, 302 yards allowed

0 interceptions, 48.9% completion percentage, 302 yards allowed Featured Stats: Only played in 11 games in 2025. It was a bad year.

Sauce Gardner is a tough player to rank. We’ve seen his downside with getting called for holding, and typically, corners who hold have to hold because they’re getting beaten. It’s totally cool if you look at that and think, ‘This guy is an overpaid liability.’

If that’s something that you can overlook because of everything else he does, then you know that this guy absolutely rocks, and there’s a reason the Colts sent two first-round picks to the Jets for him.

From a physical side, he’s got elite size, length and speed, and he uses all of those things to their fullest potential. In his four-year career (three and a half of which were with the Jets), he’s been targeted 244 times and has only allowed five touchdowns.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how he does on a team that should be competitive in 2026. He’s going to get a full season playing in games where teams won’t be incentivized to run the ball, and he should be getting a whole lot more kudos for killing the passing game on an entire side of the field.

5. Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks

Contract: Rookie contract + fifth-year option

Rookie contract + fifth-year option 2025 stats: 1 Interception, 69.5% completion percentage, 375 yards allowed

1 Interception, 69.5% completion percentage, 375 yards allowed Featured Stats: Drake Maye’s nightmare

Devon Witherspoon was the best player on the best defense in the NFL last season. That alone is enough to get you in the top 10 of a positional ranking.

What puts Witherspoon in the top five is everything else. He’s awesome playing both inside and out, and if quarterbacks throw at him, he makes them pay for it.

The thing is, those targets just don’t happen. In 2025, Quarterbacks didn’t throw his way in the Red Zone or downfield. Per NFL Pro, he had the fifth-lowest RZ target rate and the lowest downfield target rate (of qualified corners).

Oh, and then Mike McDonald also uses him as a blitzer, and not just from the inside. It’s crazy how many tools Witherspoon has in his bag.

4. Cooper DeJean, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Contract: Rookie contract

Rookie contract 2025 stats: 2 Interceptions, 60.5% completion percentage, 565 yards allowed

2 Interceptions, 60.5% completion percentage, 565 yards allowed Featured Stat: Absolute weapon

A nickel defense is when there are five defensive backs on the field. Typically, it’s a sub-package for when an offense goes into a formation with faster personnel. For the Eagles, it might as well be their base, and a lot of that is because of how amazing Cooper DeJean has been.

A lot of times, rookie cornerbacks can get exposed by the complexity of NFL offenses. DeJean came in immediately and absorbed Vic Fangio’s brain. Not only did he not get exposed, but he made plays and exposed the movement that offenses were throwing at him. That all hit a head when he got a pick-six off of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.

Then came 2025. There were fewer ‘shock and awe’ plays, like when he committed regicide with an open-field tackle on Derrick Henry in 2024… But there were more technical plays, like when he ripped the ball away from CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson’s hands.

Regardless of the way he did it, he got the job done, and he had an All-Pro season where he was the most effective and dynamic weapon on the Eagles’ defense.

3. Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles

Contract: Rookie contract

Rookie contract 2025 stats: 0 interceptions, 44.3% completion percentage, 442 yards allowed

0 interceptions, 44.3% completion percentage, 442 yards allowed Featured Stat: Allowed 1 touchdown in 2025

In the 2024 draft, the Eagles had the option of picking Alabama’s Terrion Arnold or Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell. Everything that Howie Roseman had done up to that point would make you think Arnold was going to be the guy, but it turns out Mitchell was the pick… And buddy… That was the most correct he’s ever been.

He came into the League, shut down Jordan Love and the Packers’ receivers in Week 1, and never looked back. He spent the entire season doing every possible thing that an elite cornerback can do, except for getting an interception in the regular season (he does have four postseason interceptions). He ended his rookie season as the runner-up to the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and then was a first-team All-Pro in 2025.

Per NFL Pro, he’s allowed fewer than 500 receiving yards in each season and has only allowed a total of four touchdowns. It’s unreal how good he’s been immediately.

If you play the Eagles, you have to know that there’s a prison on the boundary. It’s Quinyonamo Bay, and the Warden is as ruthless as he is effective.

2. Derek Stingley Jr., Texans

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Contract: Three years, $90 million (through 2029)

Three years, $90 million (through 2029) 2025 stats: 4 interceptions, 43.3% completion percentage, 415 yards allowed

4 interceptions, 43.3% completion percentage, 415 yards allowed Featured Stat: 14 interceptions and 46 PBUs since 2023

There are two ways that a lot of teams think about defense: Have a gut-ripping pass rush that helps the coverage, or have smothering coverage that helps out the pass rush. The Texans have both, and a lot of that is because of Derek Stingley Jr.

It took him a couple of seasons to get right. He played well in 2022 and 2023, but he only played in 20 of 34 potential games because of hamstring injuries… but even then, he still had five interceptions in 2023. It was when he had his first healthy season in 2024 that you could clearly see this dude was the realest of deals.

It’s not just him being a surface-to-air missile in zone coverage; he’s unbelievable in man coverage, and that’s not common. Stingley’s able to clamp onto a crosser and not just limit YAC, but make a play on the ball, and he does it pretty consistently.

Oh, and against the run? He’ll navigate traffic as well as a linebacker. It’s wild.

1. Patrick Surtain II, Broncos

Contract: Four years, $96 million (through 2029)

Four years, $96 million (through 2029) 2025 stats: 1 interception, 54.1% completion percentage, 305 yards allowed

1 interception, 54.1% completion percentage, 305 yards allowed Featured Stat: Zero missed tackles in 2024

There have been three cornerbacks to win Defensive Player of the Year: Rod Woodson in 1993, Stefon Gilmore in 2019, and Pat Surtain II in 2024.

Defensive ends and edge rushers (the position that is overwhelmingly voted as DPOY over the past 20 years)) have the opportunity for sacks on every passing down. Corners don’t always get the ball thrown their way, and great corners shouldn’t have the ball thrown their way.

If you’re going to be the DPOY as a cornerback, you have to be perfect… And Surtain has shown year in and year out that he can be perfect.

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