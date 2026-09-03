The real NFL script is refs’ vendetta against the Chicago Bears

NFL referees have penalized the Chicago Bears more than any other team since 2022. According to data from Sharp Football Analysis compiled by Reddit user "barstoolsam," the franchise has incurred more net penalty yardage by a wide margin, and its opponents have been given leniency.

Over the last four seasons, Chicago has owned a net penalty yardage of negative 795 yards. That's almost two hundred more yards marching backwards than the next closest team (New York Jets at -584 yards). Chicago averages a net penalty yardage of -198.75 per year. There's a serious imbalance there.

You could easily argue the Bears just don't play cleanly, but there's some crucial context to consider. In that same four-year span, Chicago's opponents ranked at the top of the list for fewest penalty yards three times (2022, 2023, 2025). If you play the Bears, you're going to be given a wide berth to get handsy it seems.

That kind of refereeing strategy, intentional or not, impacts the narrative of a season. Who knows how many times Chicago's playoff chases have been altered significantly and possibly unfairly? Well, Bears fans probably know.

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Let's also consider the teams who have benefitted the most from the referees in this window. The Minnesota Vikings, a division rival of Chicago's, had a net penalty yardage of +817 followed by the Los Angeles Rams (+801 yards), Cincinnati Bengals (+670 yards) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+396 yards).

There's a common denominator here and it's a single position group. The wide receivers. Each of those four teams had at least one pass catcher that ranked in the Top 10 each season. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua and Mike Evans. Defenders aren't just going to run alongside them and get burned for big yardage, there will be interference.

So is there a grand conspiracy concocted by the league to throw as many flags against the Bears as possible and prevent them from winning? No, but the team has been victim to the trend of referees having itchy trigger fingers when it comes to pass interference calls. Those flags tend to result in penalties of 15 yards or much more, which add up quickly.

The solution? Well, train your defenders better to beat the best receivers on their routes or frustrate them enough to dissuade quarterbacks from throwing that direction. It's easier said than done, but Chicago invested in a revamped pass rush to pressure passers and, hopefully, rush progressions. There could be noticeable dividends in that department.

It'll be interesting to evaluate whether the team sees a drop in its annual average net penalty yardage because of an improved defense. Chicago still has to play Jefferson twice a year, but he'll avoid the others on that previously mentioned list. Though they'll be supplemented by guys like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown.