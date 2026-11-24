The New Orleans Saints haven’t fired Kellen Moore (yet), but they could soon be forced to think about who the new leader of this team should be. The Saints started the year hot, but they haven’t really lived up expectations in a division that's once again right there for the taking, with Moore's offense — which has cleared 20 points just twice in its last six games — the primary culprit.

If the Saints decide to move on from Moore, this new coaching cycle could bring on some interesting names to New Orleans. Here are four the Saints will have on their shortlist at the end of this season if they’re in the market for a new head coach.

Grant Udinski, Jacksonville Jaguars OC

Grant Udinski facilitates during day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grant Udinski was a popular name in the coaching carousel a year ago, and after Jacksonville’s continued success – and the growth of Trevor Lawrence – he’ll clearly be a popular name again this year. He makes a lot of sense for New Orleans, which has an offensive problem that Moore was supposed to fix. Though the Saints’ offense has shown glimpses this season under Moore, it’s plateaued a bit, with none of their young core (most notably Tyler Shough) taking a real step forward.

The Saints need a coach that can unlock Shough further — and if not Shough, then certainly develop someone behind him better than Moore has. It was always a questionable hire for New Orleans to turn to Moore, especially when he hasn’t been an elite offensive mind for most of his NFL tenure. Udinski has proven to be an offensive maestro so far in Jacksonville and he realistically has the tools to rebuild the Saints' offense next season.

Kliff Kingsbury, Los Angeles Rams assistant HC

Kliff Kingsbury during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a bit of a wild card option. First it comes down to Kingsbury wanting another head coaching job after failing with the Arizona Cardinals. If he does, the Saints have the weapons for Kingsbury to build a successful offense: Jordan Tyson is a young receiver that can turn into a star and Chris Olave is one of the very best in the sport, plus an up-and-coming offensive line and a quarterback in Shough who at least has some physical traits to work with.

Kingsbury was able to pilot the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in one year with Jayden Daniels. Injuries derailed the 2025 season before it really got started, but that success helped him land with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, if he wants to be a head coach again and the Saints move on from Moore, he has the perfect opportunity to resurrect his reputation as a head coach in the NFL.

Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott talks to one of the assistant coaches during second half action against the Philadelphia Eagles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a less likely option, but not a bad one. Sean McDermott decided to take the year off after the Buffalo Bills shockingly fired him last January. He’s a defensive coach, so it would surprise me to see the Saints go that route, though it’s not impossible. The one thing McDermott has over every other coach on this list is that he has the pedigree necessary to turn a team around. After all, he's done it before: When he took over in Buffalo, it was widely regarded as a lost cause. Now the Bills are a yearly contender.

New Orleans hasn’t been relevant like that in the NFC since Drew Brees retired. They need a coach that will come in and help this team contend in a wide-open division. Winning in the NFC South shouldn’t be difficult, and if there’s any coach that will be able to bring New Orleans back to winning ways, it’s McDermott.

Nathan Scheelhaase, Los Angeles Rams OC

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Nathan Scheelhaase is the new youngster in the Sean McVay coaching tree who nearly landed a head coaching job last cycle. Los Angeles has turned things around after a shaky start, and if he’s able to help guide the Rams to the playoffs without their two best receivers, that’s a testament to just how good of an offensive coach he can be. Teams are always looking for the new, young bright star, especially on that side of the ball. That’s precisely why he could be on the Saints’ radar.

I think it would be more of a risk than anything to land him when he’s still unproven. That said, he is worth considering. He’s not the best name on this list, but with a young team and a young quarterback, a younger coach who has had experience with a Super Bowl winning quarterback and league MVP could add value to this team.