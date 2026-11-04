These 3 NFL trade chips should be moved at the deadline (but won't be)

Unlike the NBA, where teams do crazy stuff like trading five second-round picks for Jae Crowder, or MLB, where most trades are facilitated by teenage prospects you've never heard of and probably will never hear of, the NFL is a straight-laced market. Everyone is rational, risk-averse; picks are treated like gold, and teams often hold firm to players they should probably consider moving on from.

These are four of those players ... with suitably persnickety commentary attached from yours truly, of course.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts should obviously trade Jonathan Taylor, but I've come to believe that the market may not be eager enough to satisfy their asking price, which is probably some version of the Christian McCaffrey deal from 2022 — a second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick.

Indy probably wants a first or more for Taylor, but that's not realistic given the state of the running back position; arguably the best back in football over the past several weeks has been Jaylen Warren, who began as part of a committee and has since emerged as one of the premier runners in the league. The difference between the best running back in football and the worst is like the difference between the best hamburger in the world and the worst (I saw someone say that online once) — sure, there's a difference, but it's a low-variance food, and the best burger I've ever had is at most 20-30 percent better than the worst burger. I don't think it's good business to be giving up first-round picks for running backs, a position teams have repeatedly proven they can easily replace.

The Colts may, instead, just talk themselves into Taylor as the cornerstone of whatever "rebuild" they're about to embark on (that does not include their upcoming first-round draft pick because of the Sauce Gardner trade). I think that's bad news, and they should trade Taylor for whatever someone is offering. But I officially doubt that they will.

WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't know what the Bills realistically plan to do with Keon Coleman long-term; they definitely aren't going to extend him, and next year is the last year of his rookie contract. There's a world where they just let that ride out, and have him contribute whatever he can until then. But wouldn't they rather get some value out of a former first-round pick that has flashed some chops as an X receiver, even if it's never actually materialized?

Coleman's not actually that ... good, and the Bills wouldn't be getting anything super valuable for him, but he certainly could be used in a trade to upgrade a position of need like the secondary or defensive line. He'd be a sort of talent/upside facilitator for a trade in which he wasn't a centerpiece, a classic fantasy football move in which you throw in a speculative rookie who people were excited about in the preseason but who has thus far barely played.

Coleman has actually been playing quite a lot for the Bills lately, and with D.J. Moore not exactly having the healthiest season, I could see Buffalo hanging onto Coleman as a cheap and hey-at-least-he-knows-the-playbook option if they aren't sure about Moore's availability for the rest of the season. But I would think more long term.

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A shorter but interesting one, and a chance to discuss what the Los Angeles Rams should do this deadline. They have work to do this season but don't really need to upgrade anything on the roster, and could maybe grab a pick for the former 16th overall pick in Forbes — who was released by the Commanders over the offseason and then recently had his fifth-year option declined. A number of teams could take that approach at the deadline, looking to use former high picks who haven't performed as a way to recoup some draft capital on the fringes. It's an unheralded parts of the trade deadline, but an important part no less.

So why won't Forbes be moved? Well, Los Angeles is dealing with secondary injuries right now, and they may not be in the business of trading away corners until they're sure they can replace them. There's a chance they go out and try to improve the unit even more, but they made most of their moves already and lack much of a war chest.