These 3 Steelers trades would immediately fix Pittsburgh's receiver room

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in an oddly similar situation at receiver as they did last year.

No. 1 wideout DK Metcalf unsurprisingly has more targets than anyone else on the team, but injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (hand) have thinned out Mike McCarthy's room of pass-catchers, which has allowed defenses to pay more attention to Metcalf.

Aaron Rodgers has adjusted by incorporating rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard more, while tight end Pat Freiermuth has a team-high four touchdown grabs.

Practice squadders Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith have been called up as other targets for Rodgers, who was also hoping to get free-agent addition Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the field for Sunday's rivalry matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

By picking up the phone, general manager Omar Khan could give the offense a big shot in the arm. Here's who he should call about.

What would a Steelers trade for Brian Thomas Jr. look like?

Fans noticed that the Jacksonville Jaguars left Brian Thomas Jr. off of their Halloween promo, but does that mean he could soon be shipped off?

Thomas had a phenomenal rookie season, putting up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 receptions — all of which led the Jaguars — but has become a relative afterthought, having only snared nine passes for 105 yards and a touchdown this campaign.

The LSU product and 2024 first-round draft pick could probably use a change of scenery. In black and gold, especially with the receiving corps in the state it is, Thomas would get more of a chance to prove his rookie season won't be his career crest.

What would a Steelers trade for Josh Downs look like?

Entering Week 8, Josh Downs leads the Indianapolis Colts in targets (45), receiving yards (307) and receptions of at least 20 yards (5).

Teams know that Downs, who is still on his rookie deal, wants out of Indianapolis, which traded away guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and the fourth-year wideout could boost whatever team ends up swapping for him.

With the speedy Wilson sidelined, the Steelers need a separator. With there being a market for Downs, though, the Steelers might have to outbid others. They have an extra third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft — netted by trading former first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys.

What would a Steelers trade for Garrett Wilson look like?

Garrett Wilson is on pace for his fourth 1,000-yard receiving effort in five seasons. He has history with Rodgers, having been his top target in 2024.

This swap is more unlikely than the other two, however. The Ohio State product isn't thrilled with the New York Jets' results, but has made it clear that he'd prefer to stay in green and white.

Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension in July. It would take some restructuring contracts in the future, but if McCarthy's team is really pushing all of its chips in during Rodgers' last rodeo, this sort of deal would move the needle.