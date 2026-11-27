Aaron Rodgers' messy divorce from the Pittsburgh Steelers has left plenty of destruction in his wake. There are some former teammates who should benefit from the future Hall of Fame quarterback's departure. The silver lining in the Steel City may be hard to see, but it does exist for fans willing to look beyond the chaos.

The Steelers remain squarely in the mix for a wild-card berth with a record of 6-4 entering Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. That should not be the organization's focus over the coming weeks. Even if Pittsburgh manages to sneak into the postseason, they have little hope of mounting a credible Super Bowl run. It's time for the Steelers to engage in a complete overhaul in the offseason.

That leaves precious little time for players to show they should remain in the team's long-term plans during this transitional period. Even so, Rodgers' decision to walk out the door could be good news for these four Steelers.

Mason Rudolph is an obvious winner after Aaron Rodgers' departure

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Rudolph is the most obvious beneficiary of Rodgers' removal from the quarterback depth chart. He'll get the starting nod against the Broncos in Week 12.

The challenge for Rudolph is to remind decision-makers around the NFL that he's worthy of a roster spot. The odds are stacked against him ever being a regular starter, but he could play well enough down the stretch to secure a backup spot somewhere ahead of next season.

Steelers will start QB Mason Rudolph on Friday vs. Broncos. pic.twitter.com/owW6dlEFNc — NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2026

Going up against the stingy Broncos defense is not a comfortable matchup for Rudolph, but it's still a better opportunity than he would have received sitting on the sidelines behind Rodgers. A competent outing against Denver would do wonders to raise Rudolph's stock heading into the offseason.

Drew Allar becomes more intriguing

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Allar appeared to be set for a redshirt season in the NFL sitting behind Rodgers. It's now easy to envision a scenario where Pittsburgh's front office wants to get a look at him on the field before the conclusion of the regular season.

The chances of Allar taking the field will increase dramatically in the event the Steelers fall out of the playoff mix. Once that happens, it makes sense for the team to get a better idea of what they have in the former third round pick. GM Omar Khan and his staff will need to find a new starting quarterback this offseason and evaluting Allar could greatly influence their plans.

The lack of cohesion on offense around Allar will make it difficult for him to really shine if he does receive action at the tail end of the season. In some ways, he might be better off staying on the bench to preserve the "mystery" around him as a prospect. Conventional wisdom still suggests his increased chances of playing this year are a reason why Allar is a winner on this list.

DK Metcalf could get a bump with a new QB

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DK Metcalf has been a massive dissapointment for the Steelers this season. The combination of his poor on-field production and mercurial behavior has been a major issue for the proud Pittsburgh franchise. There's at least a chance that working with a new quarterback could give his play a short-term bump.

Rodgers was not a quality intermediate or deep thrower at this late stage of his career. Rudolph is not known for having anything more than average arm strength, but that could still be enough to open up more routes for Metcalf. The wideout is not a technician, but he does have quality size and speed to win matchups down the field.

Any increase Metcalf showcases after Rodgers' departure should be considered a short-term phenomenon. The Steelers front office might hope it's just enough to make him tradeable in the offseason.

Rico Dowdle should get all the carries he can handle

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expect the Steelers to lean heavily on their ground game for the rest of the campaign. Jaylen Warren will get plenty of work, but Rico Dowdle projects to be just the sort of battering ram Pittsburgh's offense needs.

Dowdle's lack of ability to produce big plays will limit his production, but the Steelers will be looking to keep the chains moving to protect whatever quarterback they deploy. That's the kind of yardage Dowdle can grind out with his physical running style.

Dowdle might not rack up 30 carries per game down the stretch, but his workload should sharply increase. If he starts to get 20+ touches per game it could help him experience a career renaissance.