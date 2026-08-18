These 6 rookies already look like the biggest steals of the NFL Draft

Preseason games are fun because you get to see some little-known players on a stage with a chance to prove they could be valuable on an NFL roster. It’s also a chance for rookies to show how they’re acclimating to the speed of the league, and to flash their upside in real game reps.

There were several first-year players who stood out in the first official week of this preseason. From Drew Allar to Cyrus Allen, here are some rookies already making a name for themselves and looking like massive steals from April’s draft.

WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs might have found a Day 3 gem in Cyrus Allen. He was getting a lot of hype during training camp before an injury threatened his preseason. Not only was he healthy for the exhibitoin opener, but he proved he’s already ready to be a key contributor for the Chiefs. This is huge for Patrick Mahomes, who needs reliable perimeter targets this season. Allen should lock up his roster spot after a big training camp and preseason debut. Though he had just two catches, one of them was a spectacular grab that caught everyone’s eye.

.@Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen climbed the ladder to get that one.



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He’ll still have to prove he can consistently produce, but for now, Mahomes can appreciate that if Rashee Rice or Xavier Worthy don’t live up to their billing in 2026, Allen could be a reliable option.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren falling to the Cleveland Browns in the second round was a blessing. On paper, a secondary that has McNeil-Warren and Grant Delpit at the back feels like one of the best in the league, and should help this defense be just fine without Myles Garrett.

After seeing McNeil-Warren progress through training camp and preseason, he clearly has first-round talent. He may not start right away, but he’s a player who should turn into a key piece of this defense within the next year or so. After finally moving from the Juan Thornhill era, the Browns needed to find the perfect player to play opposite Delpit. They have that in McNeil-Warren, and thanks to Christopher Edmunds’ big game Saturday, they have good depth as well.

QB Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers very well might have buyer's remorse with Aaron Rodgers. Sure, he could be the quarterback who helps them contend for a playoff spot this year, but what if playing him this season holds back Drew Allar from elevating this team more than Rodgers can? It’s a long shot, but it’s not up for debate how well Allar played in the Steelers’ preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 156 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut.

Yes, preseason is watered down competition, but those numbers shouldn’t be overlooked. Allar looked a lot better than anybody probably would have guessed. It’s a sign the future might not be too gloomy after all once Rodgers calls it a career after 2026.

QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

The Los Angeles Rams were heavily criticized for using the No. 13 pick in the NFL Draft to take a backup quarterback. But the Rams looked brilliant after Ty Simpson’s preseason debut, in which he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while completing 84 percent of his pass attempts. That’s exactly what you want to see out of your future starting quarterback, even if Matthew Stafford will probably play another year after 2026.

That will just give Simpson more time to grow in the mental side of the game. Clearly he’s got the physical side down, and the Rams’ unnecessary risk appears to have been worth it. If Stafford gets hurt, Los Angeles has insurance; when Stafford retires, they have their guy. I’m sure the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and even the Cleveland Browns wish they took the flier instead.

WR Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) reacts following his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens have desperately needed another reliable threat on offense for Lamar Jackson to go to. Zay Flowers can’t do it all, but after Ja’Kobi Lane’s preseason debut, he may not have to. Lane had three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens’ dominant win over Philadelphia. Lane wasn’t the first receiver from USC taken in the draft, but Philadelphia got a front-row seat to how good Lane can be.

Of course, once Makai Lemon gets on the field we’ll have a better gauge of who was the better option. Baltimore doesn’t have to play the guessing game with Lane, though, which only adds to the pressure for Jackson to finally break through this season.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans v San Francisco 49ers | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

San Francisco might be able to breathe easy for the 2026 season if De’Zhaun Stribling is as good as he looked in his preseason debut. Losing Ricky Pearsall for the year wasn’t on the bingo card, but Stribling looks every bit like their new WR1, leading all receivers with seven receptions and 63 yards. The most important thing is that he was healthy throughout, but he also flashed the big body and ball skills he showed in college.

The 49ers can’t afford to have too many more problems with receivers and their durability. If Stribling can continue to build on his preseason success, it might just be enough of a boost for a team that desperately needs offensive firepower.