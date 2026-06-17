These Brandon Aiyuk free-agent destinations are on the table after cryptic 49ers post

Brandon Aiyuk hints at leaving the San Francisco 49ers. He will have plenty of eager suitors if he hits the open NFL free-agent market.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk seems to believe he's going to be on the move real soon. In an Instagram reel he posted Sunday, the 28-year-old is dancing in a robe and shorts. He captioned the post, "Coming to an endzone near [you]."

If the 49ers have truly abandoned their pursuit of finding a trade partner to recoup literally anything from the wasted investment, Aiyuk will have plenty of suitors on the free market. Let's evaluate his top options.

Washington Commanders

Aiyuk and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels are tight, as the two played together at Arizona State. But outside the friendship, Washington has many offensive inefficiencies that were exposed last year when injuries plagued the first stringers. Even with third-round draft pick Antonio Williams in the mix, Daniels needs more weapons. Aiyuk has the capacity to be a 70-catch, 1,000-yard option, and even if he produces below that benchmark, he'd still be useful.

The Commanders are also debuting a new offensive coordinator in former QB David Blough, and perhaps with the fresh scheme and approach, there'd be room for a reclamation project like Aiyuk. It's likely he would take a team-friendly deal to be reunited with Daniels and prove his abilities. He'd quickly make the Commanders a contender again in the NFC East.

Buffalo Bills

If there's anything Buffalo's playoff failure (and former head coach Sean McDermott's firing) exposed, it was the fact that its roster was not built to sustain a championship run. Khalil Shakir was expected to be QB Josh Allen's WR1 while both tight ends, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, picked up the slack in the middle of the field. That was never going to fly.

We also know general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula are not fans of WR2 Keon Coleman, who has now been relegated with the arrival of DJ Moore from Chicago. Joshua Palmer is considered WR3 but Allen could never have too many options. The front office should open the door for Aiyuk to re-realize his potential—just as Stefon Diggs did from 2020-23. With a signal-caller like Allen to potentially take him under his wing, Aiyuk would have hope yet for a successful NFL career.

Las Vegas Raiders

The franchise is looking to kick-start a rebuild that it hoped would be over by now. The first step was drafting Heisman Trophy winner and national champion QB Fernando Mendoza first overall, and free agency was a feeding frenzy for Las Vegas given it had over $92 million in cap space (second-most in the league).

The Raiders' top receiver last year was Tre Tucker (696 yards) and tight end Brock Bowers likely will be the next best option, followed by Jalen Nailor. This situation would benefit both Las Vegas and Aiyuk, considering the team needs a WR1-caliber player and can afford to still spend cash. Now, that doesn't give Aiyuk license to try and fleece the Raiders like he did San Francisco; he needs a job and the Raiders need offense. But if he's serious about his career, this might be his best landing spot.

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