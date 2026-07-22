These Packers won't be back next season after Devonte Wyatt's big extension

Three current starters now face uncertain futures as the front office balances its financial commitments.

The deal creates immediate salary cap pressure that could reshape multiple positions on the defense.

The Green Bay Packers secured their defensive line with a major contract for an interior player this week.

The Green Bay Packers made the right move by signing Devonte Wyatt to a big three-year contract extension. Locking him up solidifies the inside of Green Bay's defensive line for the medium term. The downside to Wyatt's $57 million contract extension is that it will force GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff to trim salary elsewhere on the roster.

The team needed to move quickly to make sure Wyatt did not start to entertain the idea of hitting unrestricted free agency. His three-year contract only provides him with a slight raise over the $12.9 million he'll earn this season.

It's a decent deal for a defensive tackle of Wyatt's quality. In particular, his pass rushing ability is a key element to Green Bay's defensive framework. His ability to collapse the pocket on the interior helps free things up from an edge rushing group that's struggled to stand out in recent seasons.

The fairness of Wyatt's deal doesn't change the reality that it represents a serious outlay of cash for the Packers. These players could be forced to play their football elsewhere due to Wyatt's newfound riches.

Lukas Van Ness could become too rich for the Packers' blood

The Packers' coaching staff has given Lukas Van Ness a lot of chances to prove he's capable of being a starting defensive end. To date, he's failed to live up to his status as a former first-round pick.

Green Bay did the reasonable thing by picking up his fifth-year option, which will pay him just under $14 million in 2027. That's a bargain if he turns out to be an adequate starter. If he doesn't show off the ability to produce at that level in 2026, the front office might look to offload him before his salary bumps up.

Sources: The #Packers and DT Devonte Wyatt have agreed to a 3-year, $57M contract extension with a $20M signing bonus.



The former Georgia star and first-round pick has improved year-over-year and Green Bay views him as a key part of its future with a deal negotiated by… pic.twitter.com/MT7na6wuSX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 20, 2026

Van Ness and Wyatt don't play the same position, but it's easy to envision a scenario where the Packers try to get a bit cheaper on the edge to counteract their interior investment. Van Ness needs to finally break out in 2026 to secure his future in Green Bay.

Javon Hargrave might not be the run-stopper Green Bay wants to play next to Wyatt

The idea that the Packers might want to move on from a 33-year-old defensive lineman is hardly breaking news. That puts Javon Hargave on the chopping block if he doesn't stand out playing next to Wyatt on the inside.

The Packers need Wyatt's partner at defensive tackle to be a standout run defender. Hargrave was not that player in 2025. Expecting him to suddenly improve as he advances even further into his 30s is more of a hope than a play for Gutekunst and his front office.

$15 million and change feels like a big outlay for Hargrave in 2027. He might not be released because of Wyatt's new deal, but his imperfect fit next to him could hasten his departure from Green Bay.

Keisean Nixon's getting too old to rely on at cornerback

It's no secret that Green Bay's cornerback room has struggled in recent seasons. Keisean Nixon has helped piece things together as teammates around him have struggled. The challenge for Nixon is that his contract with the Packers ends after the 2026 campaign.

Nixon will also turn 30 before the 2027 season, which is the age where a lot of cornerbacks really see their performance fall off. The Packers will understandably be hesitant to give him a big deal that will guarantee him significant money as he enters his early 30s.

Things might be different if the team had a lot of money to throw around on defense. Wyatt's deal cuts into their potential space and makes Nixon a strong candidate to be let go at the conclusion of his current contract.

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