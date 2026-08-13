These Raiders are one bad preseason game away from getting cut

The Las Vegas Raiders may be telling fans they want to compete in 2026, but any rational supporter knows they need to lean into their rebuild. There's a reason they were in position to nab quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. This year should be all about development in Las Vegas.

The preseason gives new head coach Klint Kubiak and his staff an opportunity to evaluate which players on the current roster have the ability to be a part of the next good Raiders team. The right players to keep around need to be of the right age to fit the franchise's timeline for legitimate contention. They also need to have the upside requisite to grow into adequate starters over the next year or two.

The position of the Raiders is a recipe for significant roster turnover during this preseason. The following three players are only one poor preseason performance from finding themselves surplus to requirements in Las Vegas.

Malcolm Koonce is the wrong age to help the Raiders

Maxx Crosby is the edge rusher who has garnered all the headlines this offseason for the Raiders, but Malcolm Koonce's status with the franchise is also up in the air. He's due to hit free agency, after the 2026 campaign, and it's highly unlikely the Raiders want to commit long-term money to a player who will be playing his age-28 season.

There's also the small matter that Koonce was not very productive for the team last year. Some of that might be logically chalked up to all the drama surrounding the Raiders' 2025 defense, but it's also possible that Koonce is already experiencing age-related regression. Five sacks is not good enough for a player who enjoys working opposite Crosby on most passing downs.

If Koonce struggles in the preseason then Las Vegas should look to cut him or, ideally, find another team that might be willing to roll the dice on him reviving his career in a trade. No matter what happens, Koonce is not a long-term piece that the Raiders should be counting on.

Aidan O'Connell needs to play great to stick with the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza is not the only quarterback the Raiders elected to add in the offseason. Kirk Cousins was also brought in to be the veteran bridge starter until the talented rookie is ready to lead the offense.

That leaves Aidan O'Connell languishing in the No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart. The Raiders might want to keep him around for depth, but it's just as likely they'll choose to head into Week 1 with just two signal-callers on the active roster.

That reality heaps pressure on O'Connell to show out during the preseason to force the front office to keep three quarterbacks. Anything less than a stellar preseason will see O'Connell' looking for a new team in free agency. He might have value somewhere else as a backup but he's unlikely to stick with the Raiders in that capacity.

Jeremy Chinn may not be the right fit for the new Raiders defense

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no denying the fact that Jeremy Chinn possesses a certain set of skills that can boost an NFL defense. There's also no denying the reality that he's a safety who struggles mightily in pass coverage.

That confluence of facts might put the 28-year-old safety on the chopping block if he struggles during the preseason. He'll be asked by new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to make more plays in the final third than ever before. The chances of him suddenly becoming a quality option in pass defense at this late stage of his career are pretty remote.

Chinn's impending free agency also raises the possibility of him being cut if he doesn't fit Leonard's mold of what a starting safety should be. Chinn is a good bet to be on an NFL roster in 2026 but it might take him some time to find a new home if Las Vegas sets him free.