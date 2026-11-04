This Bears-Eagles trade proposal would make Chicago unbeatable in the NFC

The Chicago Bears have a rare chance to do something that the Chicago Bears haven't done a lot of: Make a deep playoff run. The team's last NFC Championship Game appearance was in 2010; since then, the Bears have made the playoffs just three times. But at 6-2 right now, Chicago looks like it might be the NFC's best team. Now, they just need to figure out how to strengthen their position to go after a Super Bowl title.

What does that mean? It means that it's time to hit the trade market to upgrade at least one position of need, and one flailing NFC East team might have just the player that the Bears are looking for.

Proposed Bears-Eagles trade for Riq Woolen

The Bears offense is good to go at this point. The team is eighth in the league in points per game and third in total yards, with the league's second-best rushing attack and a solid passing game. Defensively, though, there's room to improve, especially when it comes to pass defense. Chicago ranks 22nd in touchdowns allowed and sits right in the middle of the pack in interceptions. Upgrading the secondary would be a good move at this point.

Getting Riq Woolen from the Eagles would be a strong step in that direction. While he's definitely not playing as well as he did earlier in his career, Woolen would still be a very solid No. 2 corner for Chicago. PFF has him graded as its 50th-best corner, which isn't ideal, but it fits into "a No. 2 corner who would play better on a team where he isn't asked to do quite as much" sort of mold, which is what the Bears would be. If they can get top-40 production out of him, that's a win for Chicago.

On the Philly side, there's no real reason to hold on to Woolen, as he's on a one-year contract and probably would walk after this season anyway, so getting any value back for him would be good. This team isn't contending in 2026.

As for the specifics of the proposed trade itself, I want to point out that yes, it looks like a mess. The Bears don't have much cap room right now, so they'd need to send back salaries to make this work, hence why I threw a couple of special teams guys/backups Philly's way to match things. Wide receiver Jahdae Walker has just one reception all season, so the Bears aren't losing much there, while Elijah Hicks has definitely seen his role disappear this year. The draft pick compensation is a little trickier: I have the Bears giving up a third and getting a seventh back, mostly because the real cost for Woolen is probably a fourth ... and Chicago doesn't have a fourth.

Overall, this deal puts the Bears defense in a better position than it's currently in, and that makes this proposed cost worth it. You can never know when a Super Bowl window will close, and in a season where the Cowboys and Eagles are both below .500 and the Seahawks and Rams are at .500, Chicago has to take advantage of the NFC power vacuum.