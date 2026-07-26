This Bills trade package for Chris Olave is too good for Saints to turn down

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2026 season with massive expectations, as should be the case for a team featuring Josh Allen behind center. Yet, as Allen and Buffalo have come to understand rather painfully, potential can only take them so far. The Bills fell to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round last year. Heads rolled shortly thereafter.

Buffalo fired Sean McDermott, who was thusly replaced by offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Defensively, the Bills have undergone a makeover of sorts, as the team that gave up 33 points to Denver at Mile High should look a lot different in 2026. Offensively, the inclusion of DJ Moore should open up the passing game some, but the 29-year-old can only do so much on his own. Moore had just 50 catches for 682 yards last season. Thankfully for the Bills, it's never too late to improve. That's where Chris Olave comes in.

Why the Bills should trade for Chris Olave

NFL: DEC 28 Saints at Titans | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Saints expect Olave to report to training camp, but the two sides are still discussing a new contract. As is always the case, Olave could use interested parties like the Bills as leverage. This time around, though, a trade makes all the sense in the world. While the Saints may have found their quarterback in Tyler Shough, they are still a few years away from making a postseason run in the NFC. Olave is in the middle of his prime. Does he really want to waste away on the Bayou, especially when Brandon Beane could be more willing to give Olave the long-term deal he desires given their level of desperation.

In 2025, Olave had his best season to date, mainly because he was healthy. Olave has dealt with concussion issues throughout his career. Last season, he turned a corner, playing in 16 games and catching 100 balls for 1,163 yards.

Tyler Shough 63-yard completion to Chris Olave!



NOvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/OlVRsH6aHF — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Under normal circumstances, Olave would be worth a first-round pick and then some if the Saints were to trade him. Yet, the Ohio State product was bit hard by the injury bug again this offseason, as he suffered a blood clot that could impact his availability at training camp. Eventually, these ailments start to add up.

What a Bills-Saints trade for Chris Olave would look like

The Bills are desperate and opposing teams know it. With the Chiefs coming back healthy to a crowded AFC this season, Buffalo may have already missed their opportunity to win a Super Bowl. Thus, Beane and Brady have to make up for lost time. Heck, the defending AFC champions reside in the same division.

The Saints will want a first rounder. In most drafts (including 2026), that would've been quite achievable. However, the 2027 draft class is stacked with talent, particularly at quarterback and wide receiver. Last April, few picks in the 2027 draft were dealt out of preparation for a loaded class. It was described to me by fellow reporters as essentially trading a round up. So, a second-round selection in 2027 had the same value as a 2026 first rounder. This is where I'm coming from.

New Orleans needs quantity. They've already lost three of their picks in 2027, though most of those are in the later rounds. Adding a 2027 second provides a valuable weapon to GM Mickey Loomis' arsenal. Sure, the Saints will not be able to add Jeremiah Smith at that spot, but next season's class is deep at the position, and should come far cheaper than Olave thanks to a rookie contract.

More NFL news and analysis: