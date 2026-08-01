This Chiefs-Patriots trade proposal for Kayshon Boutte would reignite the dynasty

The New England Patriots are in a bit of a situation with Kayshon Boutte. On one hand, keeping Boutte gives them insurance in the event Romeo Doubs or A.J. Brown – two of their prized offseason acquisitions – were to get hurt or not play up to the level the Patriots expect. On the other, though, they're sitting on unnecessary depth, and Boutte's discontent regarding his contract situation has given them enough reason to offload him before the season starts.

According to Mass Live, though, the Patriots shouldn’t feel compelled to trade him just for nothing. The publication added that for now, he’s probably valued as a fifth- or sixth-round pick around the league, which just isn’t worth it in New England's eyes. But what if the Kansas City Chiefs could be more aggressive in an offer to land a long -term solution to their lingering receiver problem?

What Chiefs could offer Patriots in trade for Kayshon Boutte

Kansas City should be very motivated to land Boutte. Even if a Tyreek Hill reunion was always a pipe dream, his recent injury update pretty much solidifies that he won’t be playing much in 2026. With the need the Chiefs have at receiver, they can’t wait around to land someone motivated to produce. Boutte is in a contract year ,meaning he knows he has to have a good season to get a pay raise next spring.

The Chiefs will probably have to offer a fourth-rounder to get this deal done. I think a third-round pick is a bit steep for Boutte; he has been consistent, but hasn’t quite risen as that true No. 1 target. Kansas City should be interested in landing Boutte, though, because with Patrick Mahomes, the LSU product would be good enough to elevate their receiver room and give it a much-needed intermediate threat. In each of the last two seasons, Boutte has had at least 550 receiving yards.

Maybe he doesn’t turn into a true No. 1 target like the Chiefs need, but it’s worth exploring, especially if the window could be closing on Kansas City's dynasty.

Why Kansas City needs to be aggressive in landing Kayshon Boutte

Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp | Jamie Squire/GettyImages

The Chiefs should be willing to give up a fourth-round pick for Boutte. He’s not the best receiver they can land, but there aren't too many better options out there right now. Mahomes needs somebody like Boutte who is consistent. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are talented, but they haven’t been reliable on a weekly basis. Worthy still needs to develop, and Rice is letting his off-the-field problems affect him on the field.

Kansas City needs receiver help badly, so if Boutte is a realistic option, they have to jump all over it. He is looking for an opportunity to show just how good he is and he’s not going to get that in New England. Doubs and Brown will have too big of a role for him to find a way to serious targets. He had his chance to prove to New England that he can be their guy and they felt they needed better. He will find a better chance in Kansas City.

Why New England should move on from Kayshon Boutte

New England Patriots Mandatory Minicamp | Jaiden Tripi/GettyImages

The biggest reason New England needs to move on from Boutte is because they simply don’t have the room for him. They aren’t going to re-sign him next offseason, and if they really believed in him, they wouldn’t have landed two replacements this offseason. I agree they don’t need to just trade him for the sake of trading him, but they shouldn’t get too greedy either. The Patriots also have Kyle Williams, a 2025 draftee, as a depth option, so again, capitalizing on Boutte while he’s in a contract year just makes sense.

Boutte has been bumped to No. 3 on the depth chart, and while that means Doubs will probably operate out of the slot, giving him a chance to play on the perimeter opposite of Brown, he’s still the clear third option. In Kansas City, he’d be the No. 2 option at worst and would fight to be the No. 1 depending on how Rice starts the year. There isn’t urgency here, but there isn’t need either. New England can free up their receiver room by trading Boutte and if the Chiefs come calling, there’s no reason why they can’t get a deal done.