This Cowboys trade package for Joey Porter Jr. would force the Steelers' hand

Not a full day removed from the Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card playoff loss to the Houston Texans in January, Joey Porter Jr. let it be known that he would be expecting a big payday, sooner rather than later. He spoke about what his father felt he earned shortly before the team entered the meeting during which longtime head coach Mike Tomlin resigned.

“He said I made some money last night, but other than that, he said, ‘That’s the way how to end it. You felt how you felt about the Pro Bowls, about the All-Pros, and you really got to put it on TV,'” Porter Hr. said.

After three seasons in the NFL, Porter Jr, feels that he's finally getting the respect he deserves leaguewide. Yet, an offseason has passed since the money conversation he had with his father, and the 26-year-old budding is still waiting to cash in. Head coach Mike McCarthy gave an update on where things stand with the Steelers' negotiations with their top corner.

"I learned this in my early years as a head coach, you have to separate the business and the football," McCarthy said before Monday morning's practice. "Sometimes it's easier than others. This is a challenge for both Joey and us, because we're a first-year staff. We've seen him play. ... I would love the opportunity to coach Joey Porter.

"We're at an impasse right here, and you've gotta respect that. Every one of us has a contract. The organization, they have beliefs and so forth, so that's kinda where we are."

Porter Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie deal. If Pittsburgh isn't willing to meet his price, could they send him away and make the impending contract someone else's problem?

How the Cowboys could trade for Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called Steelers general manager Omar Khan before, and not too long ago. The two sides did business in May 2025, when Pittsburgh shipped mercurial but undeniably gifted receiver George Pickens to America's Team.

Pickens responded by posting the third-most receiving yards of any wideout in the league last season, while Khan and McCarthy — who was the Cowboys' head coach from 2020-24 — used the third-round pick they got for him on Drew Allar, who's currently learning the ropes behind Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

Khan began building a reputation as a savvy broker when he yielded a second-round pick for wideout Chase Claypool in November 2022, the same selection he used on Porter Jr. in the following draft. The talks here would have to start with at least a first-rounder, especially with the way Porter Jr. has played of late.

But, with the timeline the Steelers believe they're working in, with Rodgers in the last go-round of his storied career and defensive stars — Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey — on the wrong side of 30 they would also need someone that also helps them contend now.

Would the Steelers make this trade?

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The Steelers watched Asante Samuel Jr. put together an impressive training camp, which would absolutely factor into this decision. If not for the fellow second-generation cornerback being in the fold, getting rid of Porter Jr. wouldn't make any sense whatsoever.

Pittsburgh also added dependable cover man Jamel Dean this offseason, and third-round draft pick Daylen Everette has received favorable reviews leading up to his rookie campaign. The defense would feel Porter's absence — especially being that Jalen Ramsey feels he's important enough to pay — but it's deep enough that it wouldn't collapse. Revel, a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has already notched an interception this preseason. He also has physical tools the Steelers could work with.

Verdict: Maybe? It wouldn't be easy to relinquish Porter Jr., but first-round capital in a draft that projects to have solid quarterback depth is hard to pass up. Rodgers obviously isn't going to be around forever.

Would the Cowboys make this trade?

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Dallas currently owns two first-round picks in next year's draft, which will be held behind enemy lines in Washington, D.C. Having the extra selection could soften the blow of swapping the other one, while Porter Jr. would instantly become the top cornerback in a secondary that also includes DaRon Bland and safety Caleb Downs.

Porter's 11 pass breakups ranked seventh out of 114 qualified cornerbacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus. His 74.1 coverage grade graded 20th out of just as many at his position. By adding Porter, the Cowboys Jr. could dip into a pool of Steelers for the second time and come out with another young star.

Verdict: Yes. Jones, ever the entertainer, wants to make a splash. Adding one of the league's budding young covermen would make headlines and help the Cowboys as they strive to contend.