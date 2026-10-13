This emergency Bears-Chargers trade proposal helps Chicago survive Montez Sweat suspension

Vibes in Chicago are pretty low right now, after the injury-riddled Chicago Bears lost 31-7 to the previously reeling Green Bay Packers in Week 5. As if things couldn't get any worse for this team, ESPN's Ian Rapoport revealed that edge rusher Montez Sweat has been suspended for the Bears' next two games for violating the NFL's PED policy.

#Bears edge Montez Sweat has been suspended for the club’s next two games without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, per The NFL. pic.twitter.com/SQKCJDiMUN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2026

All of a sudden, this Bears defense that was already decimated in the secondary lost its most expensive player, Sweat, who had recorded 2.0 sacks, four QB hits and seven tackles thus far. It goes without saying that this defense is in pretty rough shape right now. That should lead Ryan Poles to make a move, and there wouldn't be a more impactful move for Chicago than reuniting with a familiar face.

This Bears-Chargers mock trade proposal would net Chicago a much-needed defensive boost

The Bears should call up the Los Angeles Chargers and try to reunite with Khalil Mack, who spent four seasons (and was a Pro Bowler in three of them) with the Bears. The terms of the deal are pretty straightforward, with the Bears receiving Mack in exchange for a draft pick.

This is a deal both fan bases are bound to hate, but it makes sense in the grand scheme of things. Here's why the Bears and Chargers should be eager to make this deal happen.

Why the Bears should make this trade

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this defense is not in a great spot right now. The unit has played well overall, but it felt as if the Bears needed an edge rusher even before the Sweat news dropped. Now, with Sweat expected to miss two weeks, the Bears should be even more motivated to acquire help to aid a defense that struggled mightily in Week 5.

Mack isn't in his prime anymore, but that doesn't mean he isn't an impactful player. He has 3.0 sacks, 15 tackles (five for loss), five QB hits and 14 pressures thus far. His 75.8 PFF grade is good for 26th out of 106 edge rushers. That'll play!

Giving up a third-rounder for a player on an expiring contract would sting a bit, but Mack is very impactful, and the Bears should be desperately trying to win. Their window to win a Super Bowl is right now, and Mack can help them get closer to achieving that goal. They can probably get him for cheaper closer to the deadline, but with tough games coming up against the Falcons and Patriots, can the Bears really wait? This is the kind of move win-now teams make.

Why the Chargers should make this trade

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for L.A., it's time for the Chargers to be honest about where they are. Their Week 5 loss dropped them to 0-5 on the year, making them one of just three remaining winless teams. With matchups against the Chiefs, Rams, Texans and Ravens next up, it might be another month, if not longer, before we see the Chargers win a single game. I wish I were kidding.

The odds of them coming back from 0-5 to make the playoffs are incredibly slim, if not none. Knowing this, why not make some moves to help them win in 2027 and beyond? I wouldn't necessarily suggest trading Justin Herbert away (although it might make sense to listen), but why not move Mack, a 35-year-old on an expiring contract?

Pouncing on the Bears' desperation can be beneficial for the Chargers, whose goal should be to accumulate as much draft capital as possible right now. Getting a valuable pick for an aging player who is probably unlikely to be back in 2027, when this season is lost, makes too much sense, given where the Chargers are right now.