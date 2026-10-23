This emergency Patriots-Jaguars trade proposal would erase the A.J. Brown mistake

The New England Patriots have an offensive problem they thought they'd already fixed. The team added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason, yet roughly two months in, both have spent time on IR while New England's passing game comes and goes. The Patriots have gotten by since their slow start, but unless they want their season to end the same way it did last year, they have to make a move that will give Drake Maye the true alpha he needs.

Brian Thomas Jr. makes a lot of sense to go after, as he gives Drake Maye another weapon with real downfield dynamism and the ability (hypothetically, at least) to run the full route tree. Maye has had just one game with both Doubs and Brown in tow. With their durability in question, adding Thomas gives the 2025 MVP runner-up at least two solid weapons any given week. And once Doubs is cleared, Maye would have a formidable arsenal to work with, which is exactly what they thought they had to start this season.

Emergency Brian Thomas Jr. trade proposal to save New England’s offense

Brian Thomas Jr. has been forced out in Jacksonville, so it shouldn’t cost New England too much to land him. Realistically, whatever the cost it is, the Patriots shouldn’t be worried about it; they need a lot of help in the passing game, and they need it now. Through seven games, they still don’t have a 300-yard receiver, and Hunter Henry is still the team’s leading pass-catcher. This is not a formula for winning big, hence why New England is 4-3 on the year after Thursday's loss in Chicago. Injuries are part of the game, so there’s no one to blame, but the Patriots do need to make a change.

Thomas won’t necessarily be an instant solution, but he gives Maye a weapon to work with, the sort he hasn’t really had so far this year. Even when Doubs and Brown have been healthy, they've underwhelmed; they don’t even have 400 yards combined yet. Thomas has disappointed of late with the Jags, but his rookie year is too tantalizing to give up on. He simply doesn’t fit in Liam Coen’s system, which is the perfect reason for him to land with a team that desperately needs him.

Why New England has to be urgent in adding offensive help

Drake Maye reacts after a Chicago Bears interception in the endzone during the first half s at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have turned things around after the first couple of games, but that doesn’t mean they should be content with their offensive production. Maye is doing a lot with little, which is precisely why they need to add to this receiver room before it's too late. Imagine what this offense could look like if on any given play, Thomas, Brown or Doubs is an option? There’s no guarantee that Thomas becomes an instant impact player, but this team once again needs a proven target, and Thomas can be just that.

This offense won’t survive another playoff run without a legit ball-winner on the outside. Yes, the Pats need to get healthy first, but Brown's age and Doubs' inconsistencies are cause for concern. There’s no reason why Thomas can’t be a difference-maker here, especially once all three are in the same lineup.

Jacksonville has to move on from Brian Thomas Jr. at the trade deadline

With so many teams needing a receiver like Thomas, it wouldn’t make sense for the Jaguars to hold on to him through the deadline. Thomas has played in all six games but has just 109 receiving yards and a touchdown to date. He’s not an important piece of this offense, so there’s no reason Jacksonville should be holding onto him when they can get something for him and move on.

The Jags don’t need any players or draft capital, but it’s better than waiving him or simply letting his contract ride out and getting nothing in return. New England makes the most sense, though there are several teams that could find more value in Thomas than Jacksonville.