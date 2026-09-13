This emergency Rams-Giants trade proposal is necessary after Myles Garrett injury

Just a few days ago, people were openly wondering whether this loaded Los Angeles Rams team could feasibly go 17-0. Now, they're reeling after an ugly 27-7 loss in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. And as if that weren't concerning enough, star edge rusher Myles Garrett — who looked like a shell of himself against the Niners — has been put on IR after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

Rams star Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing knee and is headed to injured reserve, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.



Garrett has been dealing with lower-leg pain and wasn’t himself in Thursday’s opener. The hope is he’s back in four weeks. pic.twitter.com/naTKJDV06R — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2026

Putting Garrett on IR means he'll miss at least four games, and while the Rams seem hopeful that he'll be able to return as soon as he's eligible, it's hard to feel too good about that prognosis given that the future Hall of Famer has apparently been dealing with discomfort in the knee for a while now. Surgery in September is never something to take lightly; we have no idea when Garrett will be back, or what he'll look like when he returns, and we saw just how punchless this L.A. pass rush was with him at less than full health in Week 1.

Combined with the questions surrounding how quickly Aaron Donald (who didn't travel with the team to Australia) can get back up to speed, and suddenly the Rams' defensive front becomes a real area of need. And we know how aggressively Les Snead likes to attack areas of need.

What a potential Rams-Giants trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux could look like

If Snead does decide that his team is in need of reinforcements both to hold down the fort until Garrett and Donald return and insure the Rams against any future health issues, the New York Giants would be a natural team to call. The Giants were overflowing with EDGE dpeth even before using a top-10 pick on hybrid defender Arvell Reese, so much so that they were openly shopping Kayvon Thibodeaux around this year's draft.

Thibodeaux hasn't become the star New York hoped when they drafted him in the top five, but he's still a perfectly servicable rotation player, sturdy in run defense with some juice rushing the passer as well. He'd bring needed depth and youth to Los Angeles, and he likely wouldn't cost all that much — at this point, the Giants would probably be fine getting an early Day 3 pick in return for a player they'll almost certainly be letting walk next year for nothing.

Why the Rams would make this trade

NFL: AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

In Byron Young and Kobie Turner, the Rams have two quality pass-rushers to fall back on. But the depth behind them doesn't inspire a ton of confidence, especially with Braden Fiske regressing pretty substantially in year two last season.

Los Angeles had a hard time making Brock Purdy uncomfortable in Week 1, and Thibodeaux can help in that department even if he's not overhauling your defense overnight. And really, who else can Snead target at this point in the year? The Rams are already as all-in as all-in gets; Snead can't afford to let any weaknesses fester, and Thibodeaux is the best reasonably available EDGE. He's never been one to let mid-round picks stop him from making his team better, and that certainly won't stop now given everything he has riding on winning a Super Bowl in 2026.

Why the Giants would make this trade

NFL: AUG 15 Vikings at Giants | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Giants have previously driven something of a hard bargain for Thibodeaux, but who are we kidding: He's currently playing out his fifth-year option, a tell-tale sign that a player isn't in his team's long-term plans.

And really, why would he be? With Brian Burns and Abdul Carter already locked up on the edge, New York has its two foundational pieces in place. Thibodeaux's inconsistent play and lack of real juice off the edge as a pass-rusher has soured the team on him even before John Harbaugh came to town and started remaking the roster in his image. At a certain point, the draft capital becomes more important than holding onto a marginal player for one more year in which you're probably not winning big anyway.