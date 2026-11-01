This emergency Ravens-Raiders trade proposal is vital after another Lamar Jackson injury

COne pass attempt. All the excitement for Lamar Jackson's return to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, all the anticipation surrounding his matchup with MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, all the hope that he could spark a playoff run after a rocky 4-3 start — all of it lasted until his first pass attempt of the game on Sunday afternoon, during which his right thumb collided with the arm of pass rusher Greg Rousseau.

this is where lamar jackson got injured



prayers for 8 pic.twitter.com/ygvKn4UTmE — wok (@wokdior) November 1, 2026

Jackson immediately left the game, and the fact that he's already been ruled out for the rest of the day would seem to suggest that this is more than a mere bruise. It's entirely possible that this is something minor, and that Jackson will be back on the field without having missed too much time. It's also possible that this causes another multi-week absence; and if that's the case, the Ravens can't afford to leave the rest of their season in backup Tyler Huntley's hands.

Emergency Kirk Cousins trade proposal to improve Ravens' backup QB picture

Baltimore has already seen what that looks like this season, having gone 1-2 in the three starts Huntley made while Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury. He's certainly not the worst backup QB in the league, but he's also not doing much to elevate your ceiling — you're winning with or in spite of him, never because of him. There aren't a ton of compelling quarterback options available ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but Cousins stands out as a live arm who can at least give the Ravens' offense a chance to succeed with Jackson out.

The Las Vegas Raiders won't just give him away, of course. Some sort of Day 3 pick, that could rise as high as a fifth-rounder based on snaps and productivity, would seem to make sense. The Raiders get something of future value for a player who won't be in their plans come 2027, while Baltimore gets a viable chance to keep its head above water in the still wide-open AFC.

Why Baltimore has to be aggressive after second Lamar Jackson injury

Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills | Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages

Huntley has endeared himself to Ravens fans over the years, and understandably so. But he's proven over this most recent stretch of extended playing time that he doesn't have the tools to keep this Baltimore offense on track. If Jesse Minter and Co. want to remain viable Super Bowl contenders — as much as they can consider themselves that at the moment — they need a shot of upside with Jackson out.

Cousins is limited at this point in his career, but he's proven this year with Vegas that he can still make all the throws and get the ball into the hands of his playmakers down the field. It's also not as much of a stylistic clash as you might think: Yes, Kirk is about as far away from Jackson in terms of skill set as you could possibly get, but Ravens OC Declan Doyle was a long-time Sean Payton assistant before serving under Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears last year. He should absolutely know what to do with a pocket passer like Cousins; in fact, it's not all that different from the system Cousins has been playing in under Klint Kubiak in Vegas.

Baltimore's ceiling is undeniably higher with Cousins under center. And at this price, why not take a swing? Derrick Henry isn't getting any younger, nor are key members of this defense. The Ravens shouldn't be mortgaging their future with Jackson out again, but if they can buy themselves some time, the Super Bowl picture is chaotic enough that just about anybody can talk themselves into making a run.

Why the time is now for Raiders to pounce on Kirk Cousins trade

Las Vegas Raiders v New York Jets | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Vegas, meanwhile, gets to sell high on a veteran passer they won't have much use for beyond this year anyway. It was always clear that the plan was to ease No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza into his rookie season before fully handing him the keys in 2027. With Aidan O'Connell around to soak up starts until Kubiak and Co. decide Mendoza is ready, why not flip Cousins for draft capital with the deadline looming?

Vegas' hot start has subsided a bit, and it's clear the team isn't going anywhere meaningful this season. If you're just looking for a warm body to bide time until Mendoza enters the lineup, AOC is plenty good enough while also helping you earn a juicy first-round pick next spring.